‘Patience Running Thin’: Imran threatens street protests after attack on PTI leader

ISLAMABAD: Incarcerated Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Founder Imran Khan on Wednesday said that he is aware of those responsible for the recent attack on party spokesperson Raoof Hasan, threatening that they were running out of patience and will take to the streets in protest.

“We know who is behind the attack. This incident proves the system is being run through the use of force,” Khan said while talking to the media at Rawalpindi’s Adiala Jail.

A day earlier, PTI Information Secretary Raoof Hasan was attacked by a group of transgenders outside a private TV channel’s office in the federal capital. He received injuries in the face in the attack.

Following the attack, the attackers managed to flee the scene with ease. The PTI leader was transferred to a hospital for medical treatment. He was later discharged.

The PTI founder continued that the country’s economy was in a fragile state that’s why they were avoiding protests, but emphasised that the government would be responsible for any damage. “We refrained from taking to the streets due to the economic conditions. If any damage [to economy] occurs now, they will be responsible,” Khan asserted.

Referring to the ongoing National Accountability Bureau (NAB) law amendments case, Imran said that he has a “match” in the Supreme Court on May 30.

He also criticised the restrictions on PTI activities, noting, “Everything in the country is being controlled through fear. PTI is not even allowed to hold rallies.”

Regarding the economic situation in the country, Khan challenged current leaders to lead by example. “Shehbaz Sharif talks about tough decisions. Tough decisions start with leaders making sacrifices themselves,” he said, urging Nawaz Sharif, Shehbaz Sharif, and Asif Ali Zardari to repatriate their overseas assets.

Khan called for transparency in legal proceedings, suggesting all cases be broadcast live. “The nation should know who the real thieves are. If you want to proceed even with a treason case against me, I’m ready. I’m even ready for the gallows,” he declared.

Dismissing rumours of a deal with former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, Khan stated, “I met Nawaz Sharif with Chaudhry Nisar, but he thought my conscience could be bought with just a road.”

Expressing satisfaction over PTI President Pervaiz Elahi’s release, he remarked, “I’m happy for Pervaiz Elahi. He would have been released sooner if he had distanced himself from the party.”

Khan concluded with a criticism of US interference, stating, “The US is allowed to overthrow governments, but he is not allowed to expose their conspiracies.”