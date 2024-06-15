King Charles reacts to Kate Middleton’s surprising online announcement

View this post on Instagram
Kate Middleton’s statement highlighted the overwhelming support she has received, which has been crucial during her treatment for cancer. She described the fluctuating nature of her health, acknowledging both challenging and better days.
Kate shared her ongoing journey with chemotherapy, her engagement with personal and family activities on better days, and her anticipation for participating in more public events, while remaining cautious about her health.
She expressed gratitude for the support and shared stories, emphasizing her learning process in dealing with her health’s unpredictability.
A palace spokesperson revealed Prince William’s supportive stance as Kate begins to reengage with significant projects, highlighting his commitment to his family and his royal duties.
Despite her upcoming appearances, Kate’s return to a full schedule remains uncertain as she continues her chemotherapy treatments.