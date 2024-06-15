King Charles reacts to Kate Middleton’s surprising online announcement

The Princess of Wales uplifted her followers with a significant health update and her intent to join this weekend’s King’s Birthday Parade, marking a joyful return to public duties.

King Charles expressed his joy over Kate’s participation in tomorrow’s festivities, her first public outing since Christmas Day 2023, as confirmed by a Buckingham Palace spokesperson.

On June 14, the Prince and Princess of Wales’ social media shared an emotional picture of Kate along with her statement.