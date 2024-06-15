World

King Charles reacts to Kate Middleton’s surprising online announcement

Kate Middleton elicited a heartfelt reaction from King Charles, who has been battling cancer, when she revealed her plans to attend the Trooping the Colour.
 

The Princess of Wales uplifted her followers with a significant health update and her intent to join this weekend’s King’s Birthday Parade, marking a joyful return to public duties.

King Charles expressed his joy over Kate’s participation in tomorrow’s festivities, her first public outing since Christmas Day 2023, as confirmed by a Buckingham Palace spokesperson.

On June 14, the Prince and Princess of Wales’ social media shared an emotional picture of Kate along with her statement.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by The Prince and Princess of Wales (@princeandprincessofwales)

 

Kate Middleton’s statement highlighted the overwhelming support she has received, which has been crucial during her treatment for cancer. She described the fluctuating nature of her health, acknowledging both challenging and better days.

Kate shared her ongoing journey with chemotherapy, her engagement with personal and family activities on better days, and her anticipation for participating in more public events, while remaining cautious about her health.

She expressed gratitude for the support and shared stories, emphasizing her learning process in dealing with her health’s unpredictability.

A palace spokesperson revealed Prince William’s supportive stance as Kate begins to reengage with significant projects, highlighting his commitment to his family and his royal duties.

Despite her upcoming appearances, Kate’s return to a full schedule remains uncertain as she continues her chemotherapy treatments.

