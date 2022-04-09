NATIONAL

FIA director probing Sharif, Tareen in graft cases goes on indefinite leave

By Staff Report
19 August 2020, Pakistan, Islamabad: View of a building of the Pakistani criminal police FIA, in which deported Pakistanis are held. In the middle of the Corona crisis, another deportation flight from Germany has landed in Pakistan. Some men are in police custody after their deportation from Munich, they are accused of violating Pakistani migration laws. Photo: Arne Bänsch/dpa (Photo by Arne Immanuel Bänsch/picture alliance via Getty Images)

ISLAMABAD: Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Punjab Director Dr Muhammad Rizwan, who was heading investigation teams in graft references filed against National Assembly Opposition Leader and PML-N president Shehbaz Sharif and former PTI secretary general Jahangir Tareen, left his post and gone on a leave.

Deputy Director Nazia Ambreen has now taken over the charge.

In this connection, FIA Islamabad has issued a notification.

Rizwan had not only supervised the crackdown against the sugar mafia responsible for the shortage of the commodity but also carried out investigations against Tareen and Sharif.

The officer was not only personally overseeing the registration of cases against influential sugar mills owners and speculators but was also analysing all the data and evidence received from the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) and other departments.

Previous articleUS insists key group of Iran Guards corps stay on terror list
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

SHC expresses displeasure at money laundering case against Baig

KARACHI: On the registration of the money laundering case against analyst Mohsin Baig, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) investigating officer could not answer the...
Read more
NATIONAL

No-confidence vote: political crisis explained

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan, in its 75 years of independence, never went through a period of complete political peace. While there have been military coups, no...
Read more
NATIONAL

Hamza challenges transfer of top Punjab civil servants in LHC

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) vice president Hamza Shehbaz challenged in the Lahore High Court (LHC) the "unlawful" transfer of Punjab Chief Secretary Kamran...
Read more
NATIONAL

Saudi Arabia to allow one million Hajj pilgrims this year

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia said Saturday it will permit one million Muslims from inside and outside the country to participate in this year's Hajj, a...
Read more
NATIONAL

National Assembly session to vote out Imran adjourned until 12:30 pm

ISLAMABAD: A crucial session of the National Assembly to vote on whether to remove Imran Khan as prime minister, days after he blocked a...
Read more
NATIONAL

PM accepts SC’s decision, announces protest against ‘imported govt’ on Sunday

Prime Minister Imran Khan in an address to the nation on Friday said he accepts the Supreme Court's verdict issued a day ago. "I am...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Hamza challenges transfer of top Punjab civil servants in LHC

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) vice president Hamza Shehbaz challenged in the Lahore High Court (LHC) the "unlawful" transfer of Punjab Chief Secretary Kamran...

Will Smith banned from attending Oscars for 10 years after slapping Chris Rock

Israeli forces kill Palestinian gunman after Tel Aviv bar attack

Saudi Arabia to allow one million Hajj pilgrims this year

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.