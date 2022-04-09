FIA director probing Sharif, Tareen in graft cases goes on indefinite leave

ISLAMABAD: Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Punjab Director Dr Muhammad Rizwan, who was heading investigation teams in graft references filed against National Assembly Opposition Leader and PML-N president Shehbaz Sharif and former PTI secretary general Jahangir Tareen, left his post and gone on a leave.

Deputy Director Nazia Ambreen has now taken over the charge.

In this connection, FIA Islamabad has issued a notification.

Rizwan had not only supervised the crackdown against the sugar mafia responsible for the shortage of the commodity but also carried out investigations against Tareen and Sharif.

The officer was not only personally overseeing the registration of cases against influential sugar mills owners and speculators but was also analysing all the data and evidence received from the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) and other departments.