NATIONAL

Construction work on Red Line BRT begins in Karachi

By Staff Report

KARACHI: The Sindh government has started construction work on Karachi’s Red Line BRT project, according to Trans Karachi – the operator of Karachi Breeze System.

As per reports, the construction work on Karachi Bus Rapid Transit Red Line started on March 14. In the first phase, the route from Tank Chowk near Malir Halt to Safoora Chowrangi will be completed.

In this connection, the traffic police have issued alternate routes to ensure a smooth flow of traffic in the construction site area. According to a plan, the traffic police have advised people to avoid Tank Chowk to Saforra Chowrangi via Check Post No 6, Malir Cantt route.

People coming from M9 motorway and Malir Cantt can take University Road opposite to Malir Cantt Check Post No. 5 to go towards Safoora Chowrangi. Similarly, the commuters coming from Tank Chowk can take Cantt Road if want to go towards University Road.

Commuters coming from Tank Check/Model Colony can take the Cantt Road to go towards Pehalwan Goth.

Red Line BRT
The Red Line will span 26 km from Safoora to Tower. It is expected to have an average daily ridership of 625,000 passengers.

The route of the 26-kilometer BRT Red Line project will connect Model Colony to Johar Complex en route Jinnah Avenue and Malir Cantt while the buses will run through University Road, Hassan Square and Numaish roundabout.

24 stations would be constructed on this line which will run from Malir Halt to Numaish via Model Colony, Safoora Goth, King Cottages, Met Office, NED University, Safari Park, Nipa, Urdu University, Masjid Baitul Mukarram, Civic Centre, Askari Park, Dawood University and Society Office.

A biogas plant will be installed on a 31-acre land in Bhens Colony area of Karachi, which will be used for fulfilling the fuel needs of the bus service.

Staff Report

