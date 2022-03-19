SC order to be fully complied: PM Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD: Attorney General of Pakistan Khalid Jawed Khan on Saturday called on Prime Minister Imran Khan and apprised him of the details of the Supreme Court hearing in which the court expressed its displeasure over the incident of PTI workers’ attack on the Sindh House.

The AGP briefed the premier about the apex court hearing and the observation of Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial who termed the Sindh House assault by the PTI workers deplorable. PM Khan was made aware of the apprehensions shown by the court.

During the meeting, the attorney general entreated the premier that such incidents must be avoided in future. He urged him to direct his party workers in this regard.

Taking his advice, Prime Minister Khan assured the AGP that the court order would be fully obeyed.