NATIONAL

SC order to be fully complied: PM Imran Khan

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: Attorney General of Pakistan Khalid Jawed Khan on Saturday called on Prime Minister Imran Khan and apprised him of the details of the Supreme Court hearing in which the court expressed its displeasure over the incident of PTI workers’ attack on the Sindh House.

The AGP briefed the premier about the apex court hearing and the observation of Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial who termed the Sindh House assault by the PTI workers deplorable. PM Khan was made aware of the apprehensions shown by the court.

During the meeting, the attorney general entreated the premier that such incidents must be avoided in future. He urged him to direct his party workers in this regard.

Taking his advice, Prime Minister Khan assured the AGP that the court order would be fully obeyed.

Previous articleKashmiri leader Zahoor Butt released from four-year illegal detention
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Kashmiri leader Zahoor Butt released from four-year illegal detention

SRINAGAR: In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Zahoor Ahmad Butt, a leader of Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front, and younger brother of prominent...
Read more
NATIONAL

PM advises PTI workers to hold peaceful demos, avoid confrontation

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday advised his party workers to hold peaceful demonstrations and avoid confrontation with the people of opposition parties...
Read more
NATIONAL

‘The Kashmir Files’ is nefarious plan to stoke communal discard in India: Moosvi

SRINAGAR: In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, senior APHC leader Agha Syed Hassan Al-Moosvi Al-Safvi has termed the Bollywood film “The Kashmir Files”...
Read more
NATIONAL

Priyantha kumara lynching: Eye-witnesses record testimonies before ATC

LAHORE: As many as 40 witnesses have so far recorded their statements before an anti-terrorism court (ATC) hearing mob lynching of Sri Lankan national...
Read more
NATIONAL

MPs going against party may be ‘disqualified for life’: Aitzaz

LAHORE: People's Party leader and seasoned lawyer Aitzaz Ahsan on Saturday said that a legislator has to sacrifice assembly seat after voting against the...
Read more
NATIONAL

OIC report lists France, Britain, India top countries with highest rate of Islamophobic attacks

ISLAMABAD: France and Britain have witnessed the highest rates of activities related to Islamophobia, especially through government policies that seemed to serve increasingly Far-right...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Priyantha kumara lynching: Eye-witnesses record testimonies before ATC

LAHORE: As many as 40 witnesses have so far recorded their statements before an anti-terrorism court (ATC) hearing mob lynching of Sri Lankan national...

MPs going against party may be ‘disqualified for life’: Aitzaz

OIC report lists France, Britain, India top countries with highest rate of Islamophobic attacks

Interior Ministry orders high-level inquiry into Sindh House attack

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.