Kashmiri leader Zahoor Butt released from four-year illegal detention

SRINAGAR: In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Zahoor Ahmad Butt, a leader of Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front, and younger brother of prominent martyred liberation leader, Muhammad Maqbool Butt, has been released from four-year illegal detention.

According to Kashmir Media Service, Zahoor Butt was released after a court quashed his detention under draconian law, Public Safety Act (PSA). During his illegal detention, he was booked four times under the PSA. He was shifted from Bhaderwah jail in Doda district of Jammu region to the Kupwara district police station and was released on Friday evening.

APHC leaders including Shabbir Ahmad Dar, Mohammad Yasin Butt and Prince Sleem today visited the residence of Zahoor Butt in Trehgam area of Kupwara and congratulated him on his release. Speaking on the occasion, they demanded release of all illegally detained Kashmiris languishing in different jails of IIOJ and India.