NATIONAL

Kashmiri leader Zahoor Butt released from four-year illegal detention

By Agencies

SRINAGAR: In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Zahoor Ahmad Butt, a leader of Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front, and younger brother of prominent martyred liberation leader, Muhammad Maqbool Butt, has been released from four-year illegal detention.

According to Kashmir Media Service, Zahoor Butt was released after a court quashed his detention under draconian law, Public Safety Act (PSA). During his illegal detention, he was booked four times under the PSA. He was shifted from Bhaderwah jail in Doda district of Jammu region to the Kupwara district police station and was released on Friday evening.

APHC leaders including Shabbir Ahmad Dar, Mohammad Yasin Butt and Prince Sleem today visited the residence of Zahoor Butt in Trehgam area of Kupwara and congratulated him on his release. Speaking on the occasion, they demanded release of all illegally detained Kashmiris languishing in different jails of IIOJ and India.

Previous articlePM advises PTI workers to hold peaceful demos, avoid confrontation
Agencies

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

PM advises PTI workers to hold peaceful demos, avoid confrontation

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday advised his party workers to hold peaceful demonstrations and avoid confrontation with the people of opposition parties...
Read more
NATIONAL

‘The Kashmir Files’ is nefarious plan to stoke communal discard in India: Moosvi

SRINAGAR: In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, senior APHC leader Agha Syed Hassan Al-Moosvi Al-Safvi has termed the Bollywood film “The Kashmir Files”...
Read more
NATIONAL

Priyantha kumara lynching: Eye-witnesses record testimonies before ATC

LAHORE: As many as 40 witnesses have so far recorded their statements before an anti-terrorism court (ATC) hearing mob lynching of Sri Lankan national...
Read more
NATIONAL

MPs going against party may be ‘disqualified for life’: Aitzaz

LAHORE: People's Party leader and seasoned lawyer Aitzaz Ahsan on Saturday said that a legislator has to sacrifice assembly seat after voting against the...
Read more
NATIONAL

OIC report lists France, Britain, India top countries with highest rate of Islamophobic attacks

ISLAMABAD: France and Britain have witnessed the highest rates of activities related to Islamophobia, especially through government policies that seemed to serve increasingly Far-right...
Read more
NATIONAL

Interior Ministry orders high-level inquiry into Sindh House attack

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Interior has ordered to launch a high-level inquiry into the incident of attacking Sindh House by a group of Pakistan...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

MPs going against party may be ‘disqualified for life’: Aitzaz

LAHORE: People's Party leader and seasoned lawyer Aitzaz Ahsan on Saturday said that a legislator has to sacrifice assembly seat after voting against the...

OIC report lists France, Britain, India top countries with highest rate of Islamophobic attacks

Interior Ministry orders high-level inquiry into Sindh House attack

PTI to fight No-confidence motion in a ‘constitutional way’:: Qureshi

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.