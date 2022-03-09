PM arrives in Karachi to woo allies amid no-trust vote

KARACHI: Imran Khan arrived in Karachi on a day-long visit to hold meetings with the leadership of Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P), a member of the ruling coalition, a day after opposition parties moved a no-confidence motion seeking the ouster of the prime minister.

A statement issued by the MQM-P said Khan would visit the party’s temporary headquarters in the Bahadurabad neighbourhood to meet the leadership at 2:00 pm.

Although there was no such announcement from the Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) — another member of the coalition, with three seats in the National Assembly — the Sindh leadership of the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) said the prime minister would hold separate meetings with all allies of the government during his tour.

Khan “is visiting Karachi to meet the federal government’s coalition partners. He will also chair a meeting of the party’s Sindh advisory council,” said party spokesperson Arsalan Taj.

Taj further said Khan will also address party leaders and workers.

NO-CONFIDENCE MOTION

On Tuesday, the opposition submitted a formal request requiring Khan to seek a parliamentary vote of confidence, accusing him of mismanaging the economy and poor governance in the toughest challenge he has faced since taking power in August 2018.

A total of 86 MPs, mostly from the two major opposition parties — the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) — signed the application submitted to the speaker of the National Assembly.

With the help of several smaller parties, the PTI currently holds a narrow majority in the National Assembly. It has 179 seats in the 342-member House, only seven more than required for a simple majority.

The opposition, on the other hand, has 162 members and needs a simple majority of 172 to topple the government. “We will have more than 172 votes,” claimed former president Asif Ali Zardari.

The move came after the opposition, led by the PPP, rallied thousands of supporters to demonstrate against Khan, raising the prospect of political turmoil in the nuclear-armed nation.

“Resign in 24 hours and face us in an election,” PPP chairperson Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari told the rally just outside Islamabad. “Or be prepared for a no-confidence motion.”

The speaker, Asad Qaiser, must now convene parliament within two weeks, though it could take weeks before a vote takes place.

Khan vowed to fight any move to unseat him. “Whatever they do, I’m ready for that,” he told a gathering in Islamabad.

Opposition leaders claim Khan has lost public support as he struggles with high inflation, a rising current account deficit and depleting foreign reserves.

Khan has responded to economic problems with cuts in fuel and electricity prices, while rejecting calls to step down and warning the opposition of unspecified consequences if they force a vote of no-confidence.

Both the opposition and Khan’s party are riven by factions. The prime minister won a confidence vote last year by six votes.