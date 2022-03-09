Can Opposition get the magic number to de-throne Khan?

ISLAMABAD: After weeks of furor, the cat is finally out of the bag and the opposition has submitted the no trust motion against PM Imran Khan.

Political temperature has reached its zenith with the opposition’s move. The opposition parties are claiming to have the support of requisite numbers for the success of no confidence motion, which if happens, Imran Khan will become the first PM in the country’s history to have been ousted by such a move.

It is now obviously a game of numbers and the day of voting will determine the winner and the loser.

The government has a lead of sixteen members over the opposition. At present, the party position in the National Assembly is that the ruling PTI has 155 seats, MQM-Pakistan 7, PML (Q) 5, Balochistan Awami Party 5, Grand Democratic Alliance 3 and one each by Awami Muslim League, JWP and independent. This takes the tally of treasury benches to 178.

On the other hand, the opposition has 163 seats in the lower including 84 PML (N), PPPP 56, MMA 15, BNP 4, ANP 1 and three independents. One of the opposition MNAs, Ali Wazir, is currently incarcerated and it is yet to be seen whether or not the Speaker issues his production order on the day of voting.

In the house of 342, onus rests with the opposition parties to show the support of 172 members on the day of voting. The opposition requires the support of another nine to ten members to achieve the objective.

Whilst the opposition parties are claiming to have won support of sufficient number of PTI’s members in exchange of certain promises, sources within the government told Daily Times that they are in contact with the estranged members both in the lower house as well as the Punjab Assembly to foil the no confidence motion.

Counting the contributions made by Jahangir Tareen for the formation of PTI’s government in the center and Punjab, they were confident that Tareen will stay on the side of PM Khan at this critical juncture instead of betraying him.

“We were and will remain part of the PTI’s struggle to rid the country of the political leadership of vested interests.”

The PTI sources said the no confidence motion will face defeat much to the humiliation and embarrassment of the opposition and PM Imran Khan will emerge extraordinarily stronger from this situation.

Political analysts also believe that any sitting government has at its disposal various options and tactics to undermine such moves. They said it won’t be surprising if some members of the opposition parties go missing or could not make it to the lower house on the day of voting.

The speaker can also delay the summoning of session for up to fourteen days, providing sufficient time to the government to win back the estranged members as well as secure support of some rival members.

Whilst the opposition itself is admitting that the establishment is neutral, this game of numbers is now only between the captain who is known for his fighting spirit and the political gurus who are famous for wheeling and dealing. Game on hai.