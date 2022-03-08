NATIONAL

Academic conference examines geopolitical situation after fall of Kabul

Need for cybersecurity to counter digital threats, propaganda, says researcher

By Staff Report

LAHORE: An international affairs conference titled “International Conference on Fall of Kabul: An Eastern IR Perspective” was organised by the Department of Political Science of Forman Christian College University on Monday.

Chaired by Dr Samantha Cook, a senior lecturer of foreign policy at the University of Gloucestershire, United Kingdom, the conference was moderated by Head of Department Dr Shakila Sindhu, Associate Professor Dr. Muhammad Younis, and Assistant Professor Dr Mudassir Farooqi.

Delivering the keynote address, Dr Cooke discussed the geopolitical situation, and the issues confronting the region, especially in the aftermath of the Afghan Taliban’s establishment of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, following their takeover of Kabul.

Other researchers also presented their papers at the conference, discussing terrorism and political violence, the Fall of Kabul, the current Taliban regime, and the war on terrorism.

Presenting his paper, one researcher spoke about the ways propaganda continues to thrive in cyberspace and stressed the need for a robust security infrastructure that caters to the demands of the digital sphere.

Another researcher spoke about Pakistan’s National Action Plan (NAP), drawing a comparison between the objectives and their implementation.

The attendees were apprised about historical facts surrounding the situation and were offered various perspectives to look at the current situation. The analyses presented by the speakers added to the wide-ranging discourse on the matter.

Others commented on Pakistan’s National Security Policy (NSP), issues with defining terrorism academically and practically, and the involvement of women in terrorist activities. The conference was attended by people from different walks of life.

Previous articleQureshi, Wang Yi discuss ways, means for resolution of Russia-Ukraine conflict
Next articleCan Opposition get the magic number to de-throne Khan?
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Can Opposition get the magic number to de-throne Khan?

ISLAMABAD: After weeks of furor, the cat is finally out of the bag and the opposition has submitted the no trust motion against PM...
Read more
NATIONAL

Qureshi, Wang Yi discuss ways, means for resolution of Russia-Ukraine conflict

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Tuesday held telephonic conversation with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi and discussed situation in Afghanistan, Ukraine crisis...
Read more
NATIONAL

Pakistan, US relaunch TIFA to promote trade, investment: Wilson

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and the United States (US) have relaunched the Trade and Investment Framework Agreement (TIFA) process to promote trade and investment for the...
Read more
NATIONAL

Oil prices remain elevated as Russia warns to cut Europe gas supplies

ISLAMABAD: Oil prices remained elevated on Tuesday after hitting a 14-year high a day earlier, as Russia has warned that it retains the option...
Read more
NATIONAL

No Trust Move: Rupee plummets to all-time low of 178.61 against USD

KARACHI: Pakistani rupee plunged to all-time lowest level of 178.61 against the US dollar on Tuesday. The State Bank of Pakistan said in a statement...
Read more
NATIONAL

PSX falls below 43,000 level amid political, geopolitical uncertainties

KARACHI: The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed another bearish session on Tuesday amid political and geopolitical uncertainties, with the benchmark KSE-100 Index losing 388.62...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Oil prices remain elevated as Russia warns to cut Europe gas...

ISLAMABAD: Oil prices remained elevated on Tuesday after hitting a 14-year high a day earlier, as Russia has warned that it retains the option...

Where are we heading?

No Trust Move: Rupee plummets to all-time low of 178.61 against USD

About double standards

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.