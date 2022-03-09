NATIONAL

Aleem leaves for UK to meet Tareen

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MP Abdul Aleem Khan left for the United Kingdom to meet estranged party leader Jahangir Tareen who is undergoing medical treatment in London.

Khan took a flight from Islamabad International Airport to London on Wednesday morning.

The focus of the meeting will be the evolving political situation and his contacts with the legislators.

On Monday, Khan, a former Punjab minister and a close aide of the prime minister, announced joining the group of MPs led by Tareen.

In his press talk, Khan stated that Tareen had played a massive part in the party’s rise to power and the posse had held a meeting to send the message that he had not been “forgotten”.

He also lamented the fact that Tareen was later sidelined. “Many people [within the party] do not understand why this happened. All those people who worked for Naya Pakistan alongside the prime minister, why were they ignored? There is no answer for this,” he said.

Staff Report

