Sports

Alex Hales returns to HBL PSL after withdrawal

By News Desk

Islamabad United’s opening batter Alex Hales on Wednesday made a surprise return to the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) to help his side progress to the final of the tournament.

According to reports, Hales will be available for selection for Thursday’s eliminator match against Peshawar Zalmi.

He had left the event just over a week ago, citing bubble fatigue as the main reason for his withdrawal.

The availability of Hales will give a major boost to Islamabad United as the team has been facing fitness issues.

Hales had played seven games for Islamabad United this season and scored 255 runs at an average of 42.50, smashing two half-centuries.

