Security forces kill ten ‘externally sponsored terrorists’ during an IBO in Hoshab, Balochistan

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: Security forces Wednesday killed ten ‘externally sponsored’ terrorists during an Intelligence-Based Operation (IBO) launched in Hoshab, Balochistan.

“On 23 February 2022, based on information of presence of Terrorists’ Camp and Hideout in general area Hoshab, Balochistan, Security Forces conducted an operation to apprehend externally sponsored enemies of peace in Balochistan,” said a statement issued by the ISPR.
“Once the troops started cordoning the area, Terrorists tried to flee their hideout and opened indiscriminate fire whereby, a heavy exchange of fire ensued. Resultantly, 10 Terrorists including terrorist Comd Master Asif alias Mukesh, killed in exchange of fire,” says the handout.

“These Terrorists were involved in recent firing and attack on security forces incidents in Turbat and Pasni areas.
In addition, a huge cache of arms and ammunition was also recovered which was planned for use against security forces,” the statement said.

“Operations to eliminate perpetrators of terrorist acts will continue and they will not be allowed to sabotage peace, stability and progress of Balochistan,” the statement concluded.

Staff Report

