NATIONAL

Shafqat inaugurates school meal programme in Islamabad schools

By News Desk

Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mahmood on Wednesday inaugurated “School Meal Programme” to provide free lunch meals to students of government educational institutions in Islamabad.

Under the initiative, the government has started providing free lunch meals to 25,000 students of 100 schools on daily basis.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by Quaid-e-Azam University Vice Chancellor Dr Muhammad Ali Shah, IBCC Secretary Dr Ghulam Ali Mallah and Federal Directorate of Education DG Dr Ikram Ali Malik.

Speaking on the occasion, Shafqat said that the free meals for students will be provided by the Allahwala Trust and thanked the private trust for helping the government in this regard.

“Such institutions are a beacon for us. We will take this programme forward at the government level as well,” he said.

“I had a meeting with the director of UNICEF and looked forward to launching the model across the country but faced budget restraints,” he added.

He said that poverty is among several other reasons due to which many children do not go to school.

“This is the first step wherein food will be provided to primary school children, and soon it will be introduced in all primary schools across Islamabad”, he maintained.

Previous articleSecurity forces kill ten terrorists during an IBO in Hoshab, Balochistan
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Security forces kill ten terrorists during an IBO in Hoshab, Balochistan

ISLAMABAD: Security forces Wednesday killed ten terrorists during an Intelligence-Based Operation (IBO) launched in Hoshab, Balochistan. "On 23 February 2022, based on information of presence...
Read more
NATIONAL

PM Imran leaves for two-day Moscow visit to advance gas pipeline project

Prime Minister Imran Khan left for Moscow on Wednesday to push for the construction of a long-delayed, multi-billion-dollar gas pipeline to be built in...
Read more
NATIONAL

Marriyum Aurangzeb states ‘timing of no-trust move to be decided after consensus’

PML-N Information Secretary Marriyum Aurangzeb on Wednesday stressed that the timing of the no-confidence motion against the government would be jointly decided by the...
Read more
NATIONAL

PDM chief Maulana Fazl visits Shehbaz Sharif at his residence

Joint Opposition alliance Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) chief Molana Fazlur Rehman visited leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif, who is...
Read more
NATIONAL

2020 Delhi riots, 1991 mass rapes of Kashmiri women a scar on world’s conscience: FO

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Wednesday said that the reprehensible incidents of Delhi Riots Pogrom of 2020 and mass rapes of Kashmiri women in Kunan and...
Read more
NATIONAL

Pakistan values its relations with EU countries: COAS General Bajwa

ISLAMABAD: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa Wednesday said that Pakistan values its relations with EU countries and we earnestly look...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

PM Imran leaves for two-day Moscow visit to advance gas pipeline...

Prime Minister Imran Khan left for Moscow on Wednesday to push for the construction of a long-delayed, multi-billion-dollar gas pipeline to be built in...

Marriyum Aurangzeb states ‘timing of no-trust move to be decided after consensus’

PDM chief Maulana Fazl visits Shehbaz Sharif at his residence

HBL PSL 7: Will Shadab Khan return to field for United vs Zalmi match tomorrow?

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.