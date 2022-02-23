Multan Sultans’ Tim David tests positive for Covid-19: report

Multan Sultans all-rounder Tim David has tested positive for Covid-19, Geo News reported on Wednesday.

According to the report, David’s test returned positive during a routine PCR testing. However, the team management has neither confirmed nor denied the news.

David has been one of Multan Sultans top-performing players throughout the seventh edition of the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Earlier on Tuesday, Peshawar Zalmi players Ben Cutting, Usman Qadir, and Sohail Khan had tested positive for Covid-19.

Other than the three players, support staff member and former cricketer Hashim Amla was also tested positive for Covid-19.