Situation for no-trust motion against PM now ‘favourable’: Maryam

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Vice President Maryam Nawaz on Thursday said the situation for tabling a no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan is now “favourable”, and asked PTI members to stop backing the party in view of the “changed situation”, according to Dawn.

Talking to media, Maryam said recent speeches by Imran Khan reflect his frustration due to a lack of public support, failure to deliver and his inability to govern the country.

She said those backing Imran Khan are now bound to listen to the grievances of people and act accordingly. “In this situation, you cannot go against the wishes of people.”

She said it was a reality that the PTI government was not tenable, adding that the allies of the ruling party are aware of the fact that they won’t be in a position to carry the baggage of the government’s failures in the next election campaign.

She expressed confidence that PTI would be wiped out from mainstream politics in time to come.

To a question, she said it is too early to talk about Imran Khan’s successor. “First we have to reach the stage of tabling a no-confidence motion, then a consensual decision on the next premier would have to be taken,” she added.

She said the recent 15 percent increase in salaries of Rangers and FC personnel by the prime minister is significantly low in view of almost “500pc surge in inflation”.