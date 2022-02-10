NATIONAL

LHC declares blacklisting of passports illegal

By APP

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday struck down para 51 of the Passport and Visa Manual 2006, allowing authorities to blacklist the passport of a person, after declaring it as ultra vires.

The court passed the orders on petitions filed by Sheikh Shan Elahi and Anwar Shah challenging the step of blacklisting their passports by relevant authorities under para 51 of the manual.

In a written judgement, Justice Tariq Saleem Sheikh noted that the manual had been prepared to carry out the objectives of the Passports Act, which is the governing law. ”

However, Section 8 of the Passports Act talks only about cancellation, impounding and confiscation of passports. It does not say anything about blacklisting which is a category apart. The Passports Rules, 1974, are equally silent on the issue. Para 51 goes beyond the legislative policy of the Passports Act and is, therefore, ultra vires,” the judgement added.

The court further held that the government is bound to issue a show-cause notice to its citizen two weeks prior to the cancellation of his or her passport. “The federal government can cancel the passport of only that person without notice who has worked against the national interests.

Previous articleSituation for no-trust motion against PM now ‘favourable’: Maryam
APP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Situation for no-trust motion against PM now ‘favourable’: Maryam

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Vice President Maryam Nawaz on Thursday said the situation for tabling a no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan is now...
Read more
NATIONAL

Pakistan strengthened ties with major powers using diplomatic tools: FM

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Thursday said using various diplomatic tools, Pakistan consolidated friendships and strengthened bilateral relations with major powers and...
Read more
NATIONAL

Govt announces 15pc disparity allowance for employees

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has announced a 15 per cent disparity allowance for its employees in 19-grade and below.The Ministry of Finance sources told...
Read more
NATIONAL

Victims record statements before magistrate in Mirpurkhas rape case

Two teenage girls, who were abducted from their house in the Naokot area of Sindh's Mirpurkhas district and accused men from the area's Tungri...
Read more
NATIONAL

Govt to issue licence to Q-Airways to start flight operation

ISLAMABAD: The government has granted approval to issue Regular Public Transport (RPT) licence (Passenger & Cargo) to M/s Q-Airways (Pvt.) Limited to launch a private...
Read more
NATIONAL

FM Qureshi invites Bilawal, Shehbaz for legislation on South Punjab

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi wrote letters to President Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Shahbaz Sharif and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Co-Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari,...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Victims record statements before magistrate in Mirpurkhas rape case

Two teenage girls, who were abducted from their house in the Naokot area of Sindh's Mirpurkhas district and accused men from the area's Tungri...

Govt to issue licence to Q-Airways to start flight operation

FM Qureshi invites Bilawal, Shehbaz for legislation on South Punjab

KU teachers call off protest after explanation from govt

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.