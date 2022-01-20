NATIONAL

Former GB judge charged in London affidavit case

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Thursday indicted former Gilgit-Baltistan chief justice Rana Muhammad Shamim in a contempt case pertaining to a news report on an affidavit accusing former chief justice Saqib Nisar of bias against members of the Sharif family.

However, the court decided not to frame charges against Jang Group Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Mir Shakeel ur-Rehman, The News Editor Aamir Ghauri, and its reporter Ansar Abbasi who broke the news, who were also nominated in the case.

Shamim, long associated with the party of deposed prime minister Nawaz Sharif, in November claimed Nisar did not want former and his daughter Maryam Nawaz to be released on bail ahead of the general elections in July 2018.

The two were convicted in a National Accountability Bureau (NAB) reference related to their ownership of four multi-million-dollar London apartments weeks before the elections on July 25. When their counsels moved the high court for suspension of the conviction, the case was adjourned until the last week of July.

Nisar had travelled to the mountainous region for vacations in 2018, an affidavit Shamim purportedly signed in London during a trip to the British capital last month, said.

On one occasion, the then top judge appeared “very disturbed” while speaking to the Supreme Court registrar on the phone, asking him to get in touch with a high court judge.

Once able to get in touch with the judge, Mr Nisar ordered him that “Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz Sharif must remain in jail until the general elections are over. On assurances from the other side, he [Nisar] became calm and happily demanded another cup of tea.”

The other judge was not named in the affidavit.

Shamim is now facing a contempt of court case in the court of IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah.

Shamim, Abbasi and Amicus curiae Nasir Zaidi, a journalist and representative of the Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ), attended the court today.

During the proceedings, Justice Minallah directed Shamim to come to the rostrum.

Once there, the ex-judge said he has filed two fresh petitions. In response, Justice Minallah said: “We will first indict you [in this case] then hear your latest petitions.”

The court had already given the orders for your [Shamim’s] indictment today, he remarked.

The former judge said his counsels were on their way to court over which the court adjourned the hearing until their arrival.

Staff Report

