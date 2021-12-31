Quetta blast death toll surges to six

The Quetta blast death toll surged to six on Thursday, a day after an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) exploded near Saleem Medical Complex on Jinnah Road in.

The Balochistan Health Department identified the deceased as Muhammad Akram, son of Khan Muhammad; Sharafuddin, son of Niaz Muhammad; Younis Agha, son of Agha Jan; Hafiz Muhammad Akram, Sanaullah, son of Muhammad Akram; and Muhammad Ramzan, son of Muhammad Sadiq.

A case was registered by the officials of the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) against unknown terrorists, which includes provisions of attempted murder, terrorism and explosives.

It is pertinent to note that a day earlier, a blast took place, near Science College on Quetta’s Jinnah Road on Thursday.

As per the initial investigation, adviser to the Balochistan Chief Minister on Home and Tribal Affairs Mir Ziaullah Langove stated that the explosion was triggered by a remote-controlled device.

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Qudoos Bizenjo expressed dissatisfaction over security arrangements in Quetta, and condemned the incident, terming it an “act of terrorism”.

In a statement, Bizenjo said he was saddened by the loss of lives in the “act of terrorism”, and that those targeting innocent citizens deserved strict punishment.

Bizenjo also issued directives for ensuring the provision of proper medical treatment to the injured, further instructing the provincial health minister to oversee the provision of medical treatment to them.

The CM also sought a report on the incident and security arrangements in the city from the Balochistan inspector general of police. He also directed the CM’s adviser on interior to review the security plan for the city and make security arrangements more effective.

“It is the responsibility of police and security agencies to protect the lives and properties of people. Citizens cannot be left at the mercy of terrorists,” he stated.