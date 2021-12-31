NATIONAL

‘Let the people enjoy’: IHC dismisses petition to stop New Year fireworks

By News Desk

Islamabad High Court (IHC) Chief Justice Athar Minallah while dismissing a petition to stop fireworks in Islamabad on New Year Eve, stated on Friday that “let the people enjoy… even this (fireworks) happened in Saudi Arabia recently”

He added that the “entire world celebrates the event, not just Pakistan”

The petitioner’s counsel, during the hearing of the case, argued that the Deputy Commissioner Islamabad had issued an NOC for a firework show at a popular mall in the capital city on the night of December 31.

He went on to add that since GT Road is nearby, the court should not allow the firework show. “The show continues for 30 minutes and causes traffic gridlocks.”

The petitioner’s counsel urged the court to order DC Islamabad to withdraw the NOC. However, after listening to the arguments, the court dismissed the petition, declaring it inadmissible.

Meanwhile, the Regional Police Officer (RPO) Ashfaq Ahmed Khan held a meeting at Police Line to review the crime situation, as well as law and order situation in the region.

The RPO directed all the officials concerned to ensure foolproof security on the New Year’s Eve, and to protect the lives and property of people.

He ordered strict action against those involved in aerial firing and any kind of illegal activity.

 

News Desk

World

Pediatric hospitalisations in the US up under Omicron, but it’s not...

New paediatric Covid-19 hospitalisations have hit a record-high in the United States, as children are increasingly swept up in Omicron's lightning spread. While experts are...

Palestinians raise alarm over Facebook content ‘suppression’

Mohammad Rizwan, Shaheen Afridi nominated for ICC Men’s Player of the Year award

Four killed, 200 injured in protests in Sudan

