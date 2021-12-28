NATIONAL

NIH confirms 75 cases of Omicron variant in Pakistan

By News Desk
FILE PHOTO: Test tubes labelled "COVID-19 Test Positive" are seen in front of displayed words "OMICRON SARS-COV-2" in this illustration taken December 11, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

Pakistan has reported a total of 75 cases of the Covid-19 Omicron variant so far, as per the statement by National Institute of Health (NIH) on Tuesday.

The NIH stated that since Omicron was considered to be a designated variant of concern by the World Health Organisation (WHO), the Ministry of National Health Services, Regulation and Coordination (NHSRC), the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) and the provincial departments were monitoring the emergence of Omicron cases in Pakistan.

As per the statement, “the first case of the Omicron variant of Covid-19 was reported on December 13 in Karachi”

 

“As of December 27, a total of 75 Omicron cases have been confirmed; 33 in Karachi, 17 in Islamabad and 13 in Lahore,” the statement said, adding that the remaining 12 cases were associated with international travel. The NIH did not provide any further details.

“The relevant authorities have isolated the patients and initiated contract tracing in order to control the spread of the variant,” the NIH said.

“All government approved Covid-19 vaccines available in Pakistan remain highly effective at preventing severe disease and hospitalisation. The government urges everyone to get both doses of the Covid-19 vaccine as well as the booster dose as per the eligibility criteria and process,” the statement added.

Vaccination and following standard operating procedures (SOPs) continue to be our best defence against Covid-19 despite the mutations being reported, the statement added.

It is pertinent to note that Pakistan reported its first suspected case of the Omicron variant on December 8. Following its gene-sequencing, Aga Khan University Hospital confirmed it was the new variant on December 13.

Later on December 25, Islamabad had confirmed its first case. Islamabad District Health Officer (DHO) Zaeem Zia stated that the case was detected in a 47-year-old male, adding that he was working in Islamabad and had travelled out of city for work-related purposes. The patient had no history of travelling abroad, he said.

Last month, Federal Planning Minister Asad Umar and Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Health Dr Faisal Sultan stated that the arrival of the Omicron variant in Pakistan was inevitable.

“This [strain] has to spread in the whole world as we saw before that when a variant comes, the world is so interconnected that it is impossible to stop it,” Umar had said, adding that vaccination was the most logical solution to curb the threat.

Pakistan had placed a complete ban on November 27 on travel from six south African countries — South Africa, Lesotho, Eswatini, Mozambique, Botswana and Namibia — and Hong Kong in the wake of the variant’s discovery, which was later extended to nine more countries — Croatia, Hungary, Netherlands, Ukraine, Ireland, Slovenia, Vietnam, Poland and Zimbabwe.

The National Command and Operating Centre later placed 13 countries – United States, United Kingdom, Germany, Trinidad and Tobago, Azerbaijan, Mexico, Sri Lanka, Russia, Thailand, France, Austria, Afghanistan and Turkey – in category B.

All passengers from these countries need to be fully vaccinated, while everyone above the age of six must possess a negative PCR test report issued not more than 48 hours before boarding.

News Desk

NATIONAL

SC gives directive to raze illegal constructions on Karachi’s Kidney Hill...

The Supreme Court on Tuesday gave directive to demolish all illegal constructions on the Karachi Kidney Hill Park land including a mosque, a shrine...

