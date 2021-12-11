NATIONAL

TTP declare end to ceasefire

By Monitoring Report
A Pakistani soldier keeps vigil beside a newly fenced border fencing along Afghan border at Kitton Orchard Post in Pakistan's North Waziristan tribal agency on October 18, 2017. The Pakistan military vowed on October 18 a new border fence and hundreds of forts would help curb militancy, as it showcased efforts aimed at sealing the rugged border with Afghanistan long crossed at will by insurgents. / AFP PHOTO / AAMIR QURESHI (Photo credit should read AAMIR QURESHI/AFP via Getty Images)

ISLAMABAD: Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) militants declared an end to a month-long ceasefire arranged with the aid of the Afghan Taliban, accusing the government of breaching terms including a prisoner release agreement and the formation of negotiating committees.

The TTP are a separate movement from the Afghan Taliban and have fought for years to overthrow the government in Islamabad.

Last month’s ceasefire, which was always set to run until Thursday with the possibility of extending if both parties agreed, was the latest in a series of attempts to broker a settlement to end a conflict that has killed thousands.

The Afghan Taliban’s shock overthrow of the Western-backed government in August gave the talks fresh impetus but the TTP accused Islamabad of failing to respect the ceasefire agreement.

It said the government had not released more than 100 prisoners as promised and had not appointed negotiating teams to conduct talks. It also said security forces had carried out raids while the ceasefire was in force.

“Now let the Pakistani people decide whether it is the TTP or the army and establishment that is not abiding by the agreements?” the group said in a statement.

“In these circumstances, it is not possible to advance the ceasefire,” it said.

Best known in the West for attacking Malala Yousafzai, the schoolgirl who went on to win the Nobel Prize for her work promoting girls’ education, the TTP has killed thousands of civilians over the years in bombings and suicide attacks.

Among its attacks was a 2014 assault on Army Public School (APS) in Peshawar, near the border with Afghanistan, which killed 149 people, including 132 children.

Monitoring Report

ISLAMABAD

PakWheels Islamabad Auto Show Happening This Sunday!

After the successful event of Car Mela last weekend, PakWheels is coming back to Islamabad with another banger. Presenting our 8th Islamabad Auto Show...

Epaper – December 11 LHR 2021

Epaper – December 11 KHI 2021

Epaper – December 11 ISB 2021

