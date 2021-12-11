NATIONAL

Pakistan committed to promotion, protection of human rights: Qureshi

By Staff Report
Pakistan's Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi is pictured inside a car at Bandaranaike International Airport in Katunayake on the outskirts of Colombo on December 1, 2019. (Photo by Ishara S. KODIKARA / AFP) (Photo by ISHARA S. KODIKARA/AFP via Getty Images)

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said Pakistan is fully committed to the promotion and protection of all human rights.

Pakistan’s progress over the last decades in the realisation of the rights agenda for its citizens is well established, the foreign minister said in a message on the occasion of Human Rights Day on Friday.

He stressed the need for collaborative and coordinated global responses to address the drivers and impacts of structural and systemic inequalities, as a means to advance human rights.

“The Covid-19 pandemic has laid bare the systemic and structural inequalities within and amongst countries. Some of the stark inequalities are evident in the global economic and financial architecture, resulting in asymmetric economic recovery, growing debt burden and Covid-19 vaccine divide,” he said.

Pakistan also underlines the importance of promoting a culture of peace, tolerance and an end to discrimination, hate and intolerance, Qureshi said.

Staff Report

