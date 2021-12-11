World

Biden makes late-night TV debut as president

By AFP

NEW YORK: Joe Biden on Friday used his first late-night television talk show appearance as US president to highlight his infrastructure bill — and laugh off his flagging approval ratings.

Biden’s appearance on NBC‘s “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” is the first by a sitting president since Barack Obama, and comes as the White House seeks to highlight the recently passed bill for upgrading the nation’s tattered transport networks.

Despite its passage, Biden’s approval ratings have sunk to the low 40 percent area, in part due to the spike in inflation.

Asked by host Jimmy Fallon if he pays attention to approval ratings, Biden dead-panned: “Well, not anymore.”

“I’m joking. I was paying attention when it was in the mid-60s, but when it’s in the mid-40s I don’t pay attention,” said the president, to laughter from the studio audience.

Biden’s appearance by remote video comes after his predecessor President Donald Trump declined invitations for any late-night talk shows as president.

Obama frequently used programs hosted by Fallon and rivals such as Jimmy Kimmel and Stephen Colbert to speak to the wider US public.

Fallon opened the show by joking the pair would “discuss the economy, the infrastructure bill, and break down the first two episodes of the ‘Sex and the City’ reboot.”

Fallon managed one barb about inflation figures, claiming he had earlier asked the president how excited he was to appear on the show on a scale of one to ten.

“He said ten. But six without inflation.”

But during the interview, Fallon allowed Biden to set out policies including his landmark $1.8 trillion Build Back Better plan to improve social services and fight climate change, which faces a tough road in Congress.

Wearing a suit and tie, and seated in front of a festively decorated mantlepiece, Biden also urged Americans to get booster shots and highlighted steady declines in the unemployment rate.

“We do have inflation on things that in fact matter in people’s lives” such as gas prices, said Biden.

“It’s going to come down,” he promised.

The interview — in which Fallon praised Biden for “bringing class back to the office” of the president and asked “does anyone really understand how hard your job is?” — ended with the talk host being invited over to the White House for dinner.

Previous articlePakistan committed to promotion, protection of human rights: Qureshi
AFP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Top Headlines

China brands US democracy ‘weapon of mass destruction’

BEIJING: China branded US democracy a "weapon of mass destruction" on Saturday, following the US-organised Summit for Democracy which aimed to shore up like-minded...
Read more
World

Tesla’s Elon Musk says he is ‘thinking of’ quitting his jobs

Tesla Inc Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk is "thinking of" leaving his jobs and becoming an influencer, the world's richest man tweeted on Thursday. "Thinking...
Read more
World

Turkey won’t turn its back on Afghanistan: Erdogan

ANKARA: Turkey does not have "the luxury" of turning its back on Afghanistan, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday. "It is our common...
Read more
World

Indonesian Muslims hold Friday prayers in shadow of deadly volcano

PENANGGAL: Indonesian Muslims gathered for Friday prayers in an evacuation centre on the slopes of Mount Semeru, where thousands of people remain in limbo...
Read more
World

India’s top general laid to rest with full military honours

NEW DELHI: India's top general, Bipin Rawat, was cremated in New Delhi on Friday with full military honours, including a 17-gun salute, two days...
Read more
World

UK court permits Julian Assange’s extradition to US on spying charges

A British appellate court opened the door on Friday for Julian Assange to be extradited to the US by overturning a lower court ruling...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

Sports

Australia’s ‘proud’ Lyon says 400-wicket feat yet to sink in

BRISBANE: Australia's Nathan Lyon said reaching the milestone of 400 Test wickets in Saturday's big Ashes win and joining cricket's greats had not yet...

Sherjan Ahmad to hold concerts in Karachi, Lahore

PakWheels Islamabad Auto Show Happening This Sunday!

Epaper – December 11 LHR 2021

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]pakistantoday.com.pk
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.