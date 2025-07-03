ECP announces reserved seat winners for K-P

PESHAWAR: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has announced the successful candidates for the reserved seats for women and minorities in both the National Assembly and the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (K-P) Assembly.

In the National Assembly, K-P secured five reserved seats, with Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) each securing two seats, while Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) took one. The nominated members for the National Assembly from K-P include Ghazala Anjum and Shaheen Habibullah from PML-N, Asma Alamgir and Naeema Kanwal from PPP, and Naeema Kishwar Khan from JUI-F.

For the K-P Assembly, out of 21 reserved seats, JUI-F secured eight, PML-N received six, PPP obtained five, and Awami National Party (ANP) and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Parliamentarians (PTI-P) each secured one seat. The JUI-F nominees for the K-P Assembly are Balqees, Sitara Afrin, Aimen Jaleel Jan, Madina Gul Afridi, Rabia Shaheen, Nilofer Begum, Naheeda Noor, and Arifa Bibi. PML-N’s nominees include Amna Sardar, Faiza Malik, Afshan Hussain, Shazia Jadoon, Jameela Piracha, and Farah Khan Advocate. PPP’s nominees are Shazia Tehmash, Sajida Tabassum, Mehr Sultana Advocate, Ashbar Jadoon, and Farzana Shireen.

For the four reserved minority seats in the K-P Assembly, two went to JUI-F, and one each to PML-N and PPP. The minority representatives include Askar Parvez and Ghorpal Singh from JUI-F, Suresh Kumar from PML-N, and Bahari Lal from PPP.