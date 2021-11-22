Opinion

Postponing CSS exams

By Editor's Mail
0
0

The Federal Public Service Commission (FPSC) recently announced that the CSS exam for Gilgit-Baltistan will be conducted on November 29. However, to the chagrin of aspirants, the FPSC issued a brief notification on November 11 announcing a delay in the commencement of the exam due to bad weather.

The postponement of the exam has raised a number of questions among candidates who were ready to appear in the CSS. Why did the FPSC, responsible for the induction of civil servants, fail to factor in the harshness of weather before making their announcement? More importantly, how can “bad weather” be qualified as a genuine excuse in the first place? What is the FPSC not telling us? Do they require more resources or have something happened?

It is disheartening to note that the students who have been burning their midnight oil for the last two months have to suffer due to the irresponsible and unprofessional attitude of the FPSC. The postponement of the CSS exam has surely dented its credibility.

Rehan Khan

Islamabad

Quetta needs libraries
Editor's Mail
[email protected]

