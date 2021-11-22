Quetta needs libraries

Despite being the capital city of Balochistan, Quetta suffers from a shortage of several basic facilities, which has caused many problems for the residents. At present, students are faced with serious difficulties due to the dearth of libraries in the city. Quaid-e-Azam Library is the only public library in Quetta which remains overcrowded throughout the day and fails to accommodate students properly. It is also deprived of basic facilities such as drinking water and toilets. There are a few private libraries, but most students cannot afford the fees of these libraries. Therefore, they have little choice, and many prefer crowding at the Quaid-e-Azam Library than studying at home.

With the increasing population and a rise in the number of students entering higher education, the need for more public libraries has become paramount. Students from other districts of the province also travel to Quetta to avail of educational facilities because they cannot afford to go to other parts of the country. Libraries are essential for students to conduct their research and study in a peaceful environment.

The dearth of public libraries indicates that there is no regard for the students of Balochistan who are eager to educate themselves and improve their prospects. A lack of proper facilities has compelled many students to leave education altogether. It is my humble request to the relevant authorities to pay attention to the challenges facing the students and resolve them at the earliest. The PTI leaders have consistently emphasised the importance of education, it is now time for them to act on their promises.

Muhammad Zarif

Quetta