NATIONAL

Nawaz Sharif’s property in Lahore to be auctioned on November 19

By News Desk

Assistant commissioner Lahore Cantt on Monday has given directive to auction the Lahore property of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, following a verdict of an accountability court given earlier in April.

A petition filed by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Rawalpindi for the auction of assets owned by Nawaz was accepted by the accountability court on April 23, after he was declared a proclaimed offender in the Toshakhana reference.

The AC in a notification stated that “The auction of property known as 135 Upper Mall Lahore, situated in Mouza Mian Mir, Tehsil Cantt. Lahore is scheduled to be held on Friday, 19.11.2021 at 10:00AM at the compound of Assistant Commissioner’s Office Cantt,”

Pertaining to this case, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) had rejected three petitions submitted for hearing against the auctioning of properties Nawaz, earlier in May.

It is pertinent to note that an accountability court last month had ordered the confiscation of the property owned by former PM Nawaz in the Toshakhana vehicles’ reference, which also includes ex-president Asif Ali Zardari and former prime minister Yousaf Raza Gilani.

The NAB reference filed against Nawaz and Zardari accuses them of obtaining cars from Toshakhana (the gift depository) by paying 15% of the price of the cars.

The assets and property included 1,650-kanal agricultural land in Lahore, a Mercedes, a Land Cruiser, two tractors, local and foreign bank accounts, a bungalow in Murree, and 102-kanal land in Sheikhupura.

 

Previous articlePakistan participates in first anniversary of Azerbaijan’s Karabakh victory
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Pakistan participates in first anniversary of Azerbaijan’s Karabakh victory

ANKARRA: Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) President Ersin Tatar marked the first anniversary Sunday of Azerbaijan’s victory in the Karabakh war. Speaking at an...
Read more
NATIONAL

Women urged to self-examine for breast cancer

ISLAMABAD: First Lady Samina Arif Alvi on Monday urged women nationwide to check regularly for potential signs of breast cancer and adopt what she...
Read more
NATIONAL

TLP ends Wazirabad sit-in after ban revoked

LAHORE: The activists of the Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) party announced the ending of their sit-in on Monday, a day after the government lifted the...
Read more
NATIONAL

Pakistan in ‘far better’ position due to effective Covid-19 strategy: minister

ISLAMABAD: As the Covid-19 positivity rate dropped as low as 1.08 percent over the weekend, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry said Pakistan...
Read more
NATIONAL

Imran stresses importance of morality for a nation’s success

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan emphasised the importance of morality, particularly truth and honesty, in the reformation of a nation and society. In a tweet...
Read more
NATIONAL

Coast guard rejects Indian claim of fisherman’s killing

KARACHI: Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA) rejected the Indian claim of the killing of a fisherman by the navy personnel. An India Today report claimed...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

TLP ends Wazirabad sit-in after ban revoked

LAHORE: The activists of the Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) party announced the ending of their sit-in on Monday, a day after the government lifted the...

Pakistan in ‘far better’ position due to effective Covid-19 strategy: minister

Imran stresses importance of morality for a nation’s success

Coast guard rejects Indian claim of fisherman’s killing

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.