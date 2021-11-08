Nawaz Sharif’s property in Lahore to be auctioned on November 19

Assistant commissioner Lahore Cantt on Monday has given directive to auction the Lahore property of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, following a verdict of an accountability court given earlier in April.

A petition filed by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Rawalpindi for the auction of assets owned by Nawaz was accepted by the accountability court on April 23, after he was declared a proclaimed offender in the Toshakhana reference.

The AC in a notification stated that “The auction of property known as 135 Upper Mall Lahore, situated in Mouza Mian Mir, Tehsil Cantt. Lahore is scheduled to be held on Friday, 19.11.2021 at 10:00AM at the compound of Assistant Commissioner’s Office Cantt,”

Pertaining to this case, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) had rejected three petitions submitted for hearing against the auctioning of properties Nawaz, earlier in May.

It is pertinent to note that an accountability court last month had ordered the confiscation of the property owned by former PM Nawaz in the Toshakhana vehicles’ reference, which also includes ex-president Asif Ali Zardari and former prime minister Yousaf Raza Gilani.

The NAB reference filed against Nawaz and Zardari accuses them of obtaining cars from Toshakhana (the gift depository) by paying 15% of the price of the cars.

The assets and property included 1,650-kanal agricultural land in Lahore, a Mercedes, a Land Cruiser, two tractors, local and foreign bank accounts, a bungalow in Murree, and 102-kanal land in Sheikhupura.