Sirajul Haq approaches SC, demanding inquiry against those involved in Pandora leaks

By News Desk

Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Amir Sirajul Haq on Monday moved the Supreme Court (SC), asking to initiate an inquiry against all those Pakistanis who are involved in the Pandora leaks.

It is to note that Sirajul Haq had filed a similar petition when the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ) disclosed the establishment of offshore companies registered in Panama.

Sirajul Haq prayed before the SC, stating that while the ICIJ was still investigating the matter of illegal transfer of funds through the said established companies, the consortium published yet another list of individuals involved in transferring public money.

The petition added that “The process of investigation in the matter is to be taken by the respondents, yet neither the names of those persons already announced by the Pandora Papers are being acknowledged by the respondents nor any action is proposed by the respondents against the said persons”

The petition further added that the publishing of Pandora Papers is a continuation of the Panama Leaks published in 2016. Both the leaks involved the transfer of public funds and the establishment of offshore companies with that money.

The petition prayed that “Since a similar petition is also pending before this Honourable Court, therefore, the petitioner seeks the indulgence of this Honourable Court for a direction to the respondents for the purpose of inquiry/investigation”

“By allowing this petition, the names of the persons involved in the transfer of public money, as mentioned in Pandora Papers may also be allowed to be brought on the file for the purpose of inquiry/investigation,” Siraj concluded.

