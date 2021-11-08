Change of command ceremony takes place at Corps HQ, Gen Saeed given command of Karachi Corps by DG ISI

As per the official statement by the military, days after the appointment of new director-general of Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), the change of command ceremony was held at Corps Headquarters Karachi on Monday.

“Lieutenant General Nadeem Ahmed Anjum hands over command of Karachi Corps to Lieutenant General Muhammad Saeed,” the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) stated.

Earlier on October 26, PM Imran Khan notified the appointment of Lt Gen Nadeem as the new DG ISI.

“The Prime Minister has seen and approved the appointment of Lt Gen Nadeem Ahmed Anjum, HI (M) as Director General Inter-Services Intelligence, with effect from November 20, 2021,” a notification issued by the PM’s Office last month stated while adding that the current spymaster, Lt Gen Faiz Hameed “shall continue to hold charge as the Director General Inter-Services Intelligence till November 19, 2021”.

It is pertinent to note that the PM has set a precedent for the appointment of the DG ISI in the future, although the premier chose the same general who was named as the new spymaster in October 6 press release of the military’s media wing.

It merits mention that this is the first time that a PM has interviewed potential candidates sent to him by the ministry of defense before the appointment of the new ISI chief.

The incoming DG ISI is a graduate of the Combined Arms Centre, UK; Staff College, Quetta, Advance Staff Course, UK, the NDU, Islamabad, the APCSS, USA and the Royal College of Defence Studies, UK. He holds a Master’s degree from the King’s College, London and the NDU Islamabad.

As per the ISPR, the new DG ISI was commissioned in the Light Anti-Tank Battalion of the Punjab Regiment. He has diversified experience of command, staff and instructional assignments.