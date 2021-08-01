NATIONAL

Sindh designates Covid vaccination centres in Karachi

Businesses with vaccinated staff to reopen from 9th

By News Desk

The Sindh government on Sunday designated centres for Covid vaccination in Karachi in order to facilitate the general public.

According to details, more hospitals for corona vaccinations include: DOW Ojha Campus in district East; I Khaliq Dino Hall, JPMC and Lyari General Hospital in district South; Children Hospital, Sindh Government Hospital New Karachi and SG Hospital Liaquatabad in district Central; Sindh Government Qatar Hospital in district West; SG Hospital Murad Memon Goth, district Malir; and SG Hospital Korangi-05 and SG Hospital, Saudabad, in district Korangi.

BUSINESSES WITH VACCINATED STAFF TO REOPEN:

The Sindh government has assured traders of reopening business sectors whose workforce has received Covid-19 vaccination from August 09.

In a hurriedly called meeting with traders on Sunday, Sindh Information Minister Nasir Hussain Shah said that they would allow businesses having vaccinated workforce to operate from August 09.

We will be facilitating traders with setting up separate vaccination centres for them,” he said as traders said that they were also assured of relief in municipal taxes and provision of interest-free loans.

The All-City Tajir Ittehad asked the provincial minister to open wholesale markets as there is less congregation in these markets.

Nasir Shah said that the government would ask the police to deal with traders in a polite manner. “I am thankful to the business community for supporting the government on the Covid-19 situation,” he said, adding that all businesses would be reopened after the implementation of the Covid SOPs.

He, however, warned that anybody challenging the writ of the government will have to face a shutdown of their shop for 30 days.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Sindh government on Friday announced to impose a lockdown in the province from July 31 until August 08 after an abnormal surge in Covid-19 cases, especially in Karachi.

The decision was taken by Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah during the meeting of the Covid task force that was specially attended by opposition leaders and traders. “Lockdown would remain in place in the province from July 31 to August 08,” Murad Ali Shah said.

News Desk

Pakistan Today
