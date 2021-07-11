CITY

KP withdraws security from influentials

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has withdrawn security protocol provided to influential individuals not entitled to official security.

According to a notification issued by the provincial government, eight policemen deployed for the security of Awami National Party leader and former chief minister Ameer Haider Khan Hoti have been recalled.

The security provided to KP president of ANP, Aimal Wali Khan, and Mian Ifthikhar Hussain, another ANP activist, has also been withdrawn.

The policemen assigned to Qaumi Watan Party chief Aftab Ahmad Sherpao and KP president of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Amir Muqam have also been withdrawn.

Other prominent figures from whom the security has been withdrawn include: Nawabzada Amir Khan, ruling MP Malik Anwar Taj, Senator Ayub Afridi, ruling MPA Somi Falak Naz, ANP MPA Salahuddin Khan and KP director-general of National Accountability Bureau Nasir Farooq.

In April 2018, then-chief justice Saqib Nisar had directed the inspectors general of police of the four provinces and Islamabad to withdraw security provided to “unauthorised persons”.

Staff Report

