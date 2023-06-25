Fatal explosions in Bannu leave one dead and 12 injured

PESHAWAR: In a tragic incident in Bannu city of southern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, a series of hand grenade explosions claimed the life of one person and left 12 others injured.

The explosions occurred during the early hours of Sunday when two hand grenades were thrown at the residence of local resident Zia ur-Rahman, according to the police.

The explosions resulted in the loss of one individual’s life, while 11 others, including women and children, sustained wounds.

Immediate action was taken by the authorities, who swiftly transported the injured victims and the deceased person to the district headquarters hospital.