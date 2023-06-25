NATIONAL

Notorious human trafficker arrested in Faisalabad

19 August 2020, Pakistan, Islamabad: View of a building of the Pakistani criminal police FIA, in which deported Pakistanis are held. In the middle of the Corona crisis, another deportation flight from Germany has landed in Pakistan. Some men are in police custody after their deportation from Munich, they are accused of violating Pakistani migration laws. Photo: Arne Bänsch/dpa (Photo by Arne Immanuel Bänsch/picture alliance via Getty Images)

LAHORE: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) in Faisalabad successfully apprehended a highly sought-after human trafficker, Tahir Nadeem, who has been accused of orchestrating over 30 cases of illegal transportation of individuals to foreign countries.

Nadeem is alleged to have defrauded numerous citizens through fraudulent activities and false promises of overseas employment.

Nadeem’s illicit operations primarily targeted individuals aspiring to migrate to countries such as Europe and Canada.

The agency, during the arrest, seized a substantial amount of evidence that implicated the accused. The evidence recovered includes 25 Pakistan passports, counterfeit bank seals, counterfeit visas, chequebooks, stamp papers, and checks from different countries.

Prior to his arrest, Nadeem had already faced charges in 14 cases filed by the FIA in Faisalabad alone. Additionally, he was confronted with an additional 16 fraud cases registered against him in various police stations across the city. The court had declared him a fugitive due to the seriousness of the charges brought against him.

The Anti-Human Trafficking and Smuggling Wing (AHS) of the agency has been relentless in combating human trafficking. Following the tragic Greece boat incident, the wing arrested over 20 human traffickers from different parts of Punjab. To further investigate this incident, the FIA has initiated three separate inquiries.

In parallel efforts, the Kashmir police have made significant progress in curbing human trafficking. They have apprehended 11 human smugglers across various areas of the region and have registered cases against 26 suspects. The main accused involved in human trafficking was captured by the police in Mirpur Charhoi tehsil, located in the city of Mirpur.

It has come to light that the main suspect received a sum of Rs3.6 million for carrying out these illicit activities, highlighting the scale of the criminal enterprise involved in human trafficking.

Fatal explosions in Bannu leave one dead and 12 injured
