NATIONAL

Islamic State group claims killing Sikh man in Peshawar

By The Associated Press
Policemen disperse vendors as time to close a market arrived during a government-imposed nationwide lockdown as a preventive measure against the COVID-19 coronavirus, along a street in Peshawar on April 28, 2020. (Photo by Abdul MAJEED / AFP) (Photo by ABDUL MAJEED/AFP via Getty Images)

PESHAWAR: Gunmen shot and killed a member of the Sikh community in an overnight attack in the city of Peshawar, police said Sunday.

Gauher Khan, a local officer, said the attack on Manmohan Singh, 35, appeared to be a targeted killing. A police investigation continues, Khan said, into the motive.

Khan said the assailants opened fire at Singh while he was returning home from a suburban area. The assailants fled the scene.

The Islamic State group in a statement claimed responsibility for the killing, saying Singh had been a follower of what it called a “polytheistic” Sikh sect in Peshawar. It also claimed wounding a Sikh in the city the previous day.

It’s the third killing of a Sikh community member this year in Pakistan. Last month, assailants gunned down Sardar Singh in a drive-by shooting in Lahore. In April, gunmen shot and killed Dayal Singh in Peshawar. In the same city in May 2022, gunmen killed two members of the Sikh community.

Most Sikhs migrated to neighbouring India in 1947, the year British rule of the subcontinent ended and Pakistan was created as a homeland for Muslims in the region. Thousands of Sikhs stayed in Pakistan, where they generally live peacefully. But isolated attacks on minority communities have continued.

Previous article
Notorious human trafficker arrested in Faisalabad
Next article
Exploiting hope: The ‘agents’ smuggling people from Pakistan
The Associated Press
The Associated Press

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Dar: no double pension for civil servants in grades 17-22

ISLAMABAD: Finance and Revenue Minister Ishaq Dar clarified on Sunday that civil servants falling in the BPS 17-22 category would not receive double pensions. In...

Minister urges review of FATA merger

Huge crowds circle Kaaba as hajj begins in Saudi heat

Ombudsman secures relief exceeding Rs64mn and retrieval of 40 kanal land

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.