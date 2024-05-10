Public mandate stolen to ‘save planners’ of May 9 false flag operation: PTI

Spokesperson poses some vital questions to answers from planners and orchestrators of May 9

Says PTI stands with innocent martyrs of May 9, families

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) made it clear that all the real characters and the nefarious motives behind the false flag operation of May 9 were crystal clear before the nation; however, they still remained unpunished despite the lapse of a year because the actual planners were obstructing the formation of an empowered judicial commission to use May 9 as a tool to perpetuate their dictatorship.

In a strongly-worded reaction to the false propaganda campaign of the state, government and semi-dead political group on the May 9 false flag operation, PTI Spokesperson sought answers from planners and orchestrators of May 9 about the untoward incidents that occurred in the wake of the false flag operation.

The PTI spokesperson said that the constitution was flouted and public mandate was stolen on February 8 in a daylight robbery to hand over the reins of the country to the thieves to save the skins of the real criminals of May 9 saga.

He stated that even after a year, those who virtually buried the constitution, law and democracy were trying their level best to hide their hideous faces under the guise of the May 9 false flag operation, adding that those who used May 9 as a tool to perpetuate their dictatorship were still avoiding conducting a high-level judicial inquiry into the false flag operation.

The PTI Spokesperson asked that even today, the planners of the false flag operation were unable to tell the nation on whose orders NAB Chairman Gen (r) Nazir Butt unlawfully ‘kidnapped’ PTI Founding Chairman Imran Khan from the premises of Islamabad High Court through paramilitary forces.

He pointed out that the real culprits of May 9 were still hiding from the nation as on whose order the scenes of Khan’s kidnapping were broadcasted for hours on controlled media.

PTI spokesperson asked that even after a year, the actual perpetrators of the May 9 false flag operation were yet to tell the nation on whose orders the CCTV footage of the IHC was stolen after abducting Imran Khan.

He stated that the perpetrators of May 9 were even not informing the nation as how hundreds of soldiers, paramilitary and police personnel tasked to guard the Corps Commander House and adjacent areas in Lahore were removed soon after the kidnapping of Imran Khan.

PTI Spokesperson asked that the orchestrators of May 9 were yet to tell the nation the identity of the miscreants dressed in civilian clothes offloaded from military vehicles to enter the ranks of the peaceful protesters, adding that all these scenes were seen by the entire world.

He further questioned that the real criminals of May 9 were not telling the nation on whose orders bullets were fired on innocent civilians, resultantly dozens of innocent Pakistanis were injured, maimed and even embraced martyrdom.

PTI Spokesperson stated that even after a year, the same planners of the May 9 false flag operation were not telling the nation as to why over 10,000 political workers were abducted from all over the country immediately after the kidnapping of Imran Khan.

He said that the real culprits of May 9 did not even answering the question as on whose order the homes of PTI leaders and workers were vandalized all over the country without any investigation and judicial proceedings, adding that the shameful practice were still underway.

PTI Spokesperson sought explanation from those responsible for May 9 as on whose orders the shameful attempt was made to use May 9 as an excuse to crush PTI.

He stated that the criminals of May 9 miserably failed to tell the nation how the sins of the alleged main culprits of May 9, who parted ways with PTI and became part of the political stable called Estehqam, washed away after addressing press conferences.

He stated that the real perpetrators of the May 9 false flag operation were not telling the nation on whose orders secret agencies installed secret cameras in the bedrooms of judges to coerce and blackmail them to obtain unlawful and unconstitutional decisions in fabricated and politically motivated cases.

He reiterated that PTI had been standing on its basic demand for formation of an independent, impartial and high-level judicial inquiry on May 9 despite being subjected to brutal oppression, fascism and bullying for a year.

He vowed that a lie could neither be converted into a truth during the last one year despite all fascism and bullying, nor will the lie be made truth in the next hundred years.

PTI Spokesperson expressed solidarity with the innocent martyrs and their families who were shot by the “miscreants” on May 9, demanding justice for them from the courts to bring the culprits to book.