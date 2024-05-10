Act against sale of smuggled Iranian diesel or face strike in KP, KPPD&CA to govt

PESHAWAR: The petrol pump owners have threaten to go on strike if the government fails to take swift action against sale of smuggled Iranian oil and diesel at ‘dabba’ station and illegal actions by local administration on various pretext couldn’t be stopped forthwith.

Talking to media persons after a meeting of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Petroleum Dealers and Carriage Association (KPPD&CA) held here on Thursday at Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), its office-bearers expressed grave concern over inaction against ‘dabba’ station and illegal action against people doing legal business of petrol and imposition of fines on various pretext in the province, demanding immediate halt to this practice.

The office-bearers said that Iranian smuggled petrol which has come to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa after paying regular duty in the name of solvent, has no consumption in the province and is parked in DI Khan.

They asked to probe why this product is coming to the province.

The office-bearers also demanded immediate halt to the collection of samples by Patwaris and others at the petrol pumps.

The association threatened that if the government didn’t accept their genuine demands, they would go on strike across the province.

Earlier, an emergency meeting of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Petroleum Dealers and Carriage Association was held under the chairmanship of Abdul Majid Khan. Fuad Ishaq, President Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry participated in the meeting as chief guest.

KPPD&CA Patron-in-Chief Engr Maqsood Anwar Pervez, Secretary General Gul Nawaz Afridi, other senior office-bearers, petrol pumps owners, dealers, managers and representatives were in attendance in a large number.

Fuad Ishaq also addressed the meeting and expressed grave concern over open sale of smuggled Iranian petrol through ‘dabba’ station, illegal actions against petrol pump owners, imposition of heavy fines and harassment on various pretext. He demanded the government to accept all genuine demands of the association.