Pakistan to observe one day of mourning on President Raisi’s death

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif declared a day of mourning to pay tribute to the late Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian, and other senior officials who tragically perished in a helicopter crash.

“Pakistan will observe a day of mourning, and the flag will be flown at half-mast as a gesture of respect for President Raisi and his companions, and to show solidarity with our brotherly nation, Iran,” PM Shehbaz stated in a message on X, previously known as Twitter.

“I along with the government and people of Pakistan extend our deepest condolences and sympathies to the Iranian nation on this terrible loss,” the premier said while praying for the martyred souls.

The great Iranian nation will overcome this tragedy with customary courage,” the prime minister noted.

Shehbaz’s remarks come as Iran’s Vice President Mohsen Mansouri Monday confirmed Raisi’s death in a statement on social media and on state television.