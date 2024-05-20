NATIONAL

Pakistan to observe one day of mourning on President Raisi’s death

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif declared a day of mourning to pay tribute to the late Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian, and other senior officials who tragically perished in a helicopter crash.

“Pakistan will observe a day of mourning, and the flag will be flown at half-mast as a gesture of respect for President Raisi and his companions, and to show solidarity with our brotherly nation, Iran,” PM Shehbaz stated in a message on X, previously known as Twitter.

“I along with the government and people of Pakistan extend our deepest condolences and sympathies to the Iranian nation on this terrible loss,” the premier said while praying for the martyred souls.

The great Iranian nation will overcome this tragedy with customary courage,” the prime minister noted.

— X/@CMShehbaz

Shehbaz’s remarks come as Iran’s Vice President Mohsen Mansouri Monday confirmed Raisi’s death in a statement on social media and on state television.

— X/@CMShehbaz
President Raisi, along with Foreign Minister Amirabdollahian and other senior officials, were returning from an inauguration ceremony for a dam on Iran’s border with the Republic of Azerbaijan when their helicopter crashed in the Varzaqan region of East Azerbaijan province.
The crash occurred amid heavy fog while flying through mountainous terrain on a Sunday afternoon. Among those onboard were East Azarbaijan Province’s Governor Malek Rahmati and Mehdi Mousavi, the head of Raisi’s guard team.
A large-scale search and rescue operation commenced in the foggy mountain area, eventually locating the wreckage on Monday morning.

Meanwhile, President Asif Ali Zardari has also expressed “profound shock and sorrow” over the tragic accident.

— X/@PresOfPakistan

“Pakistan mourns the loss of a great friend […] may Allah Almighty bless his soul and grant patience and strength to his family and the people of Iran in this time of irreparable loss,” read a statement issued by the President House.

The statement also said that the Iranian president “will be dearly missed and fondly remembered in Iran, Pakistan, and the Islamic World for his efforts to enhance relations with regional and Islamic countries.”

— X/@PresOfPakistan

Stressing that the deceased Iranian head of state “had a special place for Pakistan and its people,” Zardari recalled his commitment to strengthen bilateral relations between the neighbouring countries.

“President Raisi will be dearly missed and fondly remembered in Iran, Pakistan, and the Islamic World ” the statement added while highlighting his the Iranian head of state’s support for Muslims especially the the Palestinian and Kashmiri people.

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari also expressed sorrow and conveyed condolences over the fatal crash.

— X/@BBhuttoZardari

“I express my heartfelt condolences to the government and citizens of the Islamic Republic of Iran […] every Pakistani is saddened by this tragic incident and shares the grief of his Iranian brothers and sisters equally,” Bilawal said in a statement.

It’s worth noting that Islamabad and Iran engaged in productive discussions during President Raisi’s three-day visit to Pakistan in April.

Both countries agreed to enhance bilateral cooperation in various areas, including trade, connectivity, energy, and people-to-people contacts.

Throughout his visit, President Raisi met with President Asif Ali Zardari, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir, Senate Chairman Yusuf Raza Gilani, Speaker of the National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, as well as the chief ministers and governors of Sindh and Punjab.

Accompanied by his spouse and a high-level delegation, including the foreign minister, cabinet members, senior officials, and a significant business delegation, the Iranian president visited Islamabad, Lahore, and Karachi.

