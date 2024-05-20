Pakistan to observe one day of mourning on President Raisi’s death

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif declared a day of mourning to pay tribute to the late Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian, and other senior officials who tragically perished in a helicopter crash.
“Pakistan will observe a day of mourning, and the flag will be flown at half-mast as a gesture of respect for President Raisi and his companions, and to show solidarity with our brotherly nation, Iran,” PM Shehbaz stated in a message on X, previously known as Twitter.
“I along with the government and people of Pakistan extend our deepest condolences and sympathies to the Iranian nation on this terrible loss,” the premier said while praying for the martyred souls.
The great Iranian nation will overcome this tragedy with customary courage,” the prime minister noted.
Shehbaz’s remarks come as Iran’s Vice President Mohsen Mansouri Monday confirmed Raisi’s death in a statement on social media and on state television.
President Raisi, along with Foreign Minister Amirabdollahian and other senior officials, were returning from an inauguration ceremony for a dam on Iran’s border with the Republic of Azerbaijan when their helicopter crashed in the Varzaqan region of East Azerbaijan province.
The crash occurred amid heavy fog while flying through mountainous terrain on a Sunday afternoon. Among those onboard were East Azarbaijan Province’s Governor Malek Rahmati and Mehdi Mousavi, the head of Raisi’s guard team.
A large-scale search and rescue operation commenced in the foggy mountain area, eventually locating the wreckage on Monday morning.