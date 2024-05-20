Almost 540 Pakistani students safely return from Bishkek

LAHORE: A total of 540 Pakistani students, previously stuck in Bishkek due to mob violence, safely returned to their country via a special flight. The flight, marking the third batch’s arrival, landed in Lahore late Sunday night.

Information Minister Ataullah Tarar and a raft of students’ relatives were present at the Allama Iqbal International Airport to receive the 170 students coming from Kyrgyzstan.

Around 130 students landed in the country in a special plane on Saturday night and 175 others on Sunday.

Addressing media persons at the airport, Tarar said the students were traumatised, so he comforted them.

“On the order of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, we have made arrangements to escort the students to their houses. Arrangements have been made for four students belonging to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as well,” he said.

The minister said the government was continuously in contact with the Kyrgyz government, adding that they would talk to improve security of the students studying there.

A student Mohammad Noor Wazir on Sunday said situation in Bishkek was not under control and his and other students’ lives were at risk.

“I should be provided safe passage from hostel to the airport,” he demanded from the authorities.

Another student, Danish Khattak, said the place was not even 1% safe as they could not step out of their room. “Neither the university management nor ambassador came to our assistance. We appeal the government of Pakistan to help us,” he said.

Meanwhile, talking to media persons at the airport, students said they reached Lahore on their own and the government did not extend any support in this regard.

On the contrary, during a press briefing on Sunday, the Information Minister stated that the government was assisting students desiring to return.

Meanwhile, Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar addressed concerns of fake news circulating on social media regarding casualties. He relayed information from his Kyrgyz counterpart, indicating opposition campaigns targeting international students due to disagreements with Kyrgyz government policies.

Dar mentioned plans to visit Bishkek, but the Kyrgyz FM advised against it, assuring that the situation was managed and no students were harmed. Approximately 11,000 students were reported in Bishkek, with an additional 6,000 in other cities, according to the minister.