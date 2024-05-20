Ex AJK PM Sardar Tanveer Ilyas arrested

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad Police spokesperson confirmed the arrest of former Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas from his residence on Sunday night.

The spokesperson said that a first information report (FIR) had been lodged against Ilyas at the Margalla Police Station of the capital on April 30 under Sections 452, 448, 506-II, 148 and 149 of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC).

The FIR was lodged on the complaint of ex-PM’s chief security officer Col (retd) Tepu Sultan, who is also the owner of a shopping mall in Islamabad.

The FIR alleged that the former PM tried to seize the central offices and relevant documents of the shopping centre by using force and shotgun fire during the attack, said the police.

Sultan has also nominated Muhammad Ali, Anil Sultan, Rizwan, and other unidentified individuals in the FIR.

According to the FIR, Ilyas — who was accompanied by an armed group of 20 to 25 individuals — entered the office of the shopping mall by breaking the lock with the intention to take control of the premises.

It also alleged that their attempt was thwarted by the vigilant security guards, adding that Ilyas also threatened to kill Sardar Yasir Ilyas Khan and Sardar Dr Rashid Ilyas Khan, along with their colleagues.

The FIR stated that these individuals physically assaulted the security officer. Upon receiving information, law enforcement officials arrived at the scene, where the former PM reportedly fired at Sultan, who narrowly avoided being hit by the bullets.