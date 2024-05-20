Ninth, matric exams scheduled for May 21-27 postponed in Sindh due to heatwave

KARACHI: The Board of Secondary Education Karachi (BSEK) on Monday postponed the ninth and matric exams from May 21-27 due to an expected heatwave.

A notification issued by the board stated that the decision has been taken in view of the heatwave alert issued by the National Disaster Management Authority and Provincial Disaster Management Authority.

It is further informed that the said examination will now be continued with effect from 28th May, 2024 as per schedule. The revised schedule of postponed papers will be issued later on,” read the notification issued by the board.

The decision was taken as per the orders of Sindh Minister for Universities and Boards Muhammad Ali Malkani.

The notification of the postponement of matric exams was issued a day after the Board of Intermediate Education Karachi (BIEK) exams announced that exams slated to start on May 22 have been deferred for five days till May 27 in the wake of heatwave in Sindh.

The postponement of the intermediate exams was approved by Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah on Sunday, as recommended by Sindh Minister Malkani.

A spokesperson of CM said that the Universities and Boards Department changed the date for intermediate exams as per CM Shah’s directives.

.Karachiites are enduring a prolonged heat spell that has persisted over the past few weeks, leaving residents sweltering in the metropolis.

Weather forecasts indicate a significant rise in temperatures expected over the next 10 days.

According to weather expert Jawad Memon, temperatures in the city are likely to range between 38 to 40°C, with humidity levels making it feel like 42°C.

Memon emphasizes that the current heat spell is set to persist in Karachi and may even see further temperature increases.

Additionally, he dismisses the likelihood of rainfall in the megalopolis for the next five to seven days.