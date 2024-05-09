CS orders slashing roti price from Rs16 to Rs15 in Jhang, Chiniot, Kasur

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman, on Thursday issued instructions to reduce the price of Roti from Rs16 to Rs15 in Jhang, Chiniot and Kasur.

He issued these instructions while presiding over a video link meeting of the deputy commissioners held at the Civil Secretariat. The meeting reviewed the measures being taken to improve governance, service delivery and implementation of reduction in the price of Roti.

The Chief Secretary said that in order to provide relief to people, the prices of Roti would be fixed in proportion to the reduction in the price of wheat flour. He said that administrative officers have been given full freedom to work, and now it is their responsibility to deliver. He said that according to the instructions of Chief Minister Punjab, regular monitoring of the performance would be done and no compromise would be made on poor performance. The Chief Secretary also asked the deputy commissioners to enforce the marriage act and take concrete steps for controlling the incidents of dog bites.

The Chief Secretary said that the deputy commissioners should perform their duties honestly to resolve the problems of the people, but they should do the work only on merit. He said that the Chief Minister’s ‘Suthra Punjab’ program is the foundation of the new governance model at the union council level and all the deputy commissioners must play their role in making this program a success.

The Secretary Industries department gave a detailed briefing at the meeting. He said that the price of Roti has been fixed at Rs16 in nine districts, and Rs15 in 26 districts. He mentioned that the price of Roti in DG Khan and Rajanpur has been fixed at Rs13, and at Rs12 Muzaffargarh, Kot Addu and Layyah.

Out of 238 complaints received regarding the price of Roti, 221 have been resolved.