NATIONAL

Senate chairman Gilani receives ‘threat message’

By Staff Report

MULTAN: Chairman Senate Yusuf Raza Gilani on Sunday reportedly received a threatening message from an unknown person on his mobile phone.

Following the threat message to the Chairman Senate, a case was registered against an unidentified individual in Cantt police station on the complaint of Ali Musa Gilani, son of Yusuf Raza Gilani.

According to the FIR, a threat call was made concerning Member of National Assembly Ali Musa Gilani, and the phone number was traced to Khanewal.

However, a team of police personnel including the CIA in charge under the leadership of SP Tahir Majeed initiated a series of raids for the immediate arrest of the accused involved in the incident.

It is pertinent to mention here that Yusuf Raza Gilani was elected unopposed as Chairman Senate on April 9, 2024, as no one had submitted nomination papers against him.
Similarly, Sardar Syed Khan of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) was uncontested elected as the Deputy Chairman Senate.

Previous article
Punjab puts hospitals on alert to cope with looming three consecutive heat-waves
Staff Report
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Letters

Weather Crisis

One of the worst problems that our country, Pakistan, is facing is not only poverty and unemployment but also the environment, which is in...

Education, economy, and democracy

BrahMos Incident and Pakistan Missile Defense Capabilities

The Mega Deal

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.