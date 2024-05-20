NATIONAL

Pakistan, Australia agree to further expand military-to-military cooperation

By Staff Report
  • Chief of Defence Forces Australia calls on Chief of Army Staff Gen Syed Asim Munir

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Defence Forces Australia General Angus J. Campbell on Sunday paid a visit to Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir, the military’s media wing said.

During their meeting, according to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), they engaged in discussions on matters of bilateral professional interest, with a particular focus on the global and regional security environment and cooperation between the two armed forces.

ISPR said that both parties expressed a mutual desire to further expand military-to-military cooperation.

The Australian Chief of Defence Forces expressed his admiration for the high professional standards maintained by the Pakistan armed forces, their notable achievements in the fight against terrorism, and their continued efforts to promote regional peace and stability.

Previous article
Senate chairman Gilani receives ‘threat message’
Staff Report
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Letters

Soaring materialism

Back in the 1990s, most children, when asked about their career choices, used to mention some conventional professions, like, say, medicine and engineering. The...

Weather Crisis

Education, economy, and democracy

BrahMos Incident and Pakistan Missile Defense Capabilities

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.