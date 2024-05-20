Pakistan, Australia agree to further expand military-to-military cooperation

Chief of Defence Forces Australia calls on Chief of Army Staff Gen Syed Asim Munir

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Defence Forces Australia General Angus J. Campbell on Sunday paid a visit to Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir, the military’s media wing said.

During their meeting, according to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), they engaged in discussions on matters of bilateral professional interest, with a particular focus on the global and regional security environment and cooperation between the two armed forces.

ISPR said that both parties expressed a mutual desire to further expand military-to-military cooperation.

The Australian Chief of Defence Forces expressed his admiration for the high professional standards maintained by the Pakistan armed forces, their notable achievements in the fight against terrorism, and their continued efforts to promote regional peace and stability.