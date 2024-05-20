Bishkek episode stemmed from misunderstanding, not targeted at Pakistanis: Dar

Says situation is now normal with Kyrgyz students visiting injured persons as a gesture of goodwill

LAHORE/ISLAMABAD: Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar expressed his regret over the unfortunate incident in Bishkek, emphasizing that the government stands firmly with the victims during this challenging time, saying the incident stemmed from a misunderstanding, with false information being circulated on social media for political purposes.

Addressing a press conference alongside Information Minister Atta Tarar and Federal Minister Amir Muqam on Sunday, Dar reassured that medical treatment for injured Pakistani students is a top priority. He confirmed that all students are safe and stated that the incident stemmed from a misunderstanding, with false information being circulated on social media for political purposes.

“The Bishkek incident was due to a misunderstanding, and various nationalities including Pakistani, Indian, Bangladeshi, and Arab students were affected. False reports are being spread on social media, which is disgusting,” said Dar.

He clarified that misleading information, such as mislabeling a Bangladeshi student’s picture as Pakistani, is being propagated. He dismissed claims of assault against a female student as unfounded, citing confirmation from the Kyrgyz government.

He highlighted the immediate response by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, stating, “An emergency unit was activated right after the incident. Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and the entire government machinery are closely monitoring the situation.” He mentioned that despite the Kyrgyz ambassador being on leave, his deputy provided detailed information on Saturday, ensuring full communication between the governments.

The Deputy Prime Minister revealed that six Pakistani students were among the sixteen injured foreign students, currently receiving treatment in three different hospitals.

He underscored the strong fraternal relations with Kyrgyzstan, emphasizing that the incident was not targeted against Pakistan. “The situation is now normal, with Kyrgyz students visiting the injured as a gesture of goodwill. Security has been heightened in Kyrgyzstan as a precaution,” he added.

Kyrgyzstan visit ‘cancelled’

Due to the incident, a planned visit was canceled at the request of the Kyrgyz government, the minister said. Instead, he added that two officers from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs were dispatched to Bishkek. He assured that continuous contact is maintained with the students and their parents through the embassy.

“We have facilitated the return of 130 Pakistani students so far, with over 50 more registered to return today. Additionally, 540 students will return on commercial flights, and a Pakistan Air Force flight is also arranged to bring students back from Bishkek. Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi will personally welcome these students,” he stated.

He also touched upon Pakistan’s international standing, noting, “Pakistan was isolated on the international stage during the previous era, but under Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif’s strategy, the country’s global image has been restored, and diplomatic relations have improved.” He emphasized the importance of increasing the number of medical institutions in the country.

Federal Minister Ameer Muqam affirmed the government’s ongoing contact with Kyrgyz authorities since the incident occurred. “It is crucial to set aside emotions and focus on the facts. The education of students in Kyrgyzstan benefits both countries, and the government is providing comprehensive support to the victims,” he concluded.

PM directs to make arrangements to bring back Pakistani students

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has instructed the Ambassador of Pakistan in Kyrgyzstan Hasan Ali Zaigham to make all necessary arrangements regarding the special plane to bring back Pakistani students from Kyrgyzstan.

In his telephonic conversation with Hasan Ali Zaigham, the Prime Minister directed him to stay in touch with all Pakistani students and their families in Kyrgyzstan. The Prime Minister said injured Pakistani students should be brought to Pakistan on priority basis. He said repatriation of family members residing in Kyrgyzstan with Pakistani students should also be arranged on a priority basis.

On the instructions of the Prime Minister, a special plane will leave for Bishkek Kyrgyzstan this evening and will bring back 130 Pakistani students tonight. The Pakistani Ambassador informed the Prime Minister about his meeting with the Kyrgyz Deputy Foreign Minister.

According to him, the Kyrgyz government has said that the situation has been completely brought under control and there were no new incidents of violence last night and today. The Kyrgyz Deputy Foreign Minister said security has been enhanced and Pakistani and other foreign students are absolutely safe. The Minister said even if the situation returns to normal and any Pakistani student wants to return home, he should be provided with all kinds of facilities.

According to the details, the two special flights KA-4575 and KA-6571 carrying approximately 360 Pakistani students from Bishkek, the capital of Kyrgyzstan, landed at Islamabad and Lahore International Airport, respectively.

The student’s families and relatives are present at the airport to receive their loved ones who arrived in Lahore and Islamabad.

Meanwhile, separate counters have been set up in the international arrival lounge for the passengers of the flight.

Additionally, the FIA has issued orders to hasten the immigration process for students arriving from Bishkek.

‘Bishkek situation normal; political party misrepresenting incident’

Federal Minister for Information, Broadcasting, National Heritage, and Culture Attaullah Tarar said that a political party is misrepresenting the Kyrgyzstan incident. He said that the situation in Bishkek has returned to normal, and those spreading fake images of casualties should fear Allah.

Addressing a joint press conference along with Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar and Federal Minister for Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan Affairs Ameer Muqam here on Sunday, he said that no Pakistani student had died in Bishkek; the incident was misreported, and any condemnation was insufficient.

The Federal Minister of Information stated that when a clash had occurred between two student groups in Bishkek, Pakistani students got caught up in the conflict, although they were not the target. He mentioned that when the incident had occurred, the Prime Minister’s Office and the Foreign Office immediately took action, and the government promptly activated an emergency response cell at the Foreign Ministry.

The Prime Minister and the Foreign Minister have been continuously monitoring the situation moment by moment for the past two days. Currently, six Pakistani students are receiving treatment in three different hospitals, he added.

‘President House directs Pakistani embassy in Bishkek to ensure security of students’

On the instructions of President Asif Ali Zardari, the President House Sunday contacted the Pakistani ambassador in Kyrgyzstan expressing concern over the violent situation in the county.

The President House stressed the need to take immediate measures to protect Pakistani students in Bishkek besides providing a conducive environment for Pakistani students to continue their education.

The president’s directives came after reports of unrest and violence in Kyrgyzstan, which has put the safety of Pakistani students at risk.

The Pakistani ambassador in Bishkek told the President House that the security situation of the Pakistani students in Kyrgyzstan was improving.

He said the embassy was in close contact with the Kyrgyz authorities and was taking measures to ensure the security of the students.

He said the Kyrgyz government and universities would arrange online classes for the students who were returning to Pakistan.