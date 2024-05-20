Punjab puts hospitals on alert to cope with looming three consecutive heat-waves

PDMA advises stringent measures with strict legal action against those violating heatwave guidelines

Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department directs to implement certain standard operating procedures

ISLAMABAD/LAHORE: The Punjab government on Sunday put the chief executive officers of all district health authorities, and the medical superintendents of tertiary care hospitals, district headquarters hospitals (DHQs) and tehsil headquarter hospitals (THQs) on high alert ahead of the expected rise in the temperature and heat-wave.

The alert follows the Meteorological Department warning about the presence of a high pressure in the upper atmosphere that would result in heatwave conditions in most parts of the country, especially Punjab and Sindh from May 21 and a severe heatwave from May 23 to 27.

Daytime temperatures are “likely to remain 4 to 6 degrees centigrade above normal” in Sindh and Punjab from May 21 to 23 and six to 8°C from May 23 to 27, it said.

On Friday, the Punjab government had reduced the timings of all public and private schools from May 18 to May 31.

The Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department directed health facilities in the province to implement certain standard operating procedures (SOPs) ahead of an expected rise in the temperature.

In a letter issued on Sunday, the provincial department said: “According to the weather advisory from the Pakistan Meteorological Department, [a] heatwave is expected to hit all areas of Punjab from May 21 to May 27, especially in the southern districts of Punjab i.e. Bahawalpur, Rahim Yar Khan, Dera Ghazi Khan, Multan.”

“This is expected to cause a serious impact on the daily routines and lives of the people across the province,” it said, adding that certain SOPs should be implemented.

These included establishing heatwave counters at tertiary care hospitals as well as DHQs and THQs, which provided information to the public about heatwaves as well as preventative measures.

The health department also directed officials to hold coordination meetings with all stakeholders and “establish the responsibility matrix of each department”.

Three heat-waves likely to hit country

The Meteorologists have warned of an unprecedented and potentially catastrophic heatwave set to engulf Pakistan. The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has identified areas at high risk, including Umarkot, Tharparkar, Tandoalayar, Matiari, and Sanghar in Sindh, as well as Bahawalpur and Rahimyar Khan in Punjab.

The first heatwave spell, expected to last 2 to 3 days, poses a threat to these regions. A second heatwave, forecasted for late May or early June, could see temperatures soaring to 45 degrees for 4 to 5 days. A third heatwave is projected for the first 10 days of June, impacting Tharparkar, Umarkot, Sanghar, Badin, and Khairpur.

The Meteorological Department’s advisory indicates a significant rise in temperatures from May 21, with extreme heatwaves expected from May 23 to 27. Above-normal temperatures are anticipated in Islamabad, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Balochistan during this period. Citizens are urged to stay informed through various media channels and take necessary precautions to combat the impending heatwave onslaught.

The Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department’s letter further directs the officials to disseminate information to the general public on how to avoid the heat and limit outdoor activity, proper hydration and how to handle an emergency situation.

“All water coolers, with plenty of clean water and air conditioners shall be functional across all health facilities, without fail,” it said, adding that all medicines should be made “available across all health facilities round the clock”.

Further, the department told officials to keep a close liaison with all district/tehsil administrations, Rescue 1122, district disaster management authorities, and to respond to any emergency situation immediately.

Meanwhile, the Punjab Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has issued an alert regarding three consecutive heatwaves, raising concerns about potentially record-breaking temperatures in several cities, including Lahore.

The Punjab PDMA has warned of temperatures soaring up to 47 degrees this month, with Lahore facing the possibility of shattering heatwave records. The spokesperson of PDMA emphasized the severe risk of heatwave in major cities and plains of Punjab from May 21 to 27, prompting alerts to district administrations.

The PDMA advised stringent measures with strict legal action against those violating heatwave guidelines. Authorities are urged to ensure the availability of clean water in public spaces and to provide first aid for heatstroke-related emergencies in hospitals and mobile health units.

Irfan Ali Kathia, In-charge of PDMA, has issued directives for citizens to take precautions, such as avoiding outdoor activities during peak heat hours, wearing light-colored clothing, and staying hydrated. Special attention is urged for children and the elderly, with unnecessary travel advised against.

‘Most parts of country to remain in grip of heatwave for next 10 days’

On the other hand, the Met Office on Sunday said that extreme heat would persist in Sindh, Punjab and Balochistan for the next 10 days as the day temperatures would go up as high as 51 degrees Celsius in some parts of these provinces.

However, it said that there were chances of a drop in temperatures in the first week of June.

The Met Office informed that Dadu was the hottest place in the country Sunday as the maximum temperature in the city shot up to 48 degrees Celsius, while it was 47 degrees Celsius in Nawabshah, Sukkur, Dera Ghazi Khan, 46 degrees Celsius in Sibbi, 45 degrees Celsius in Hyderabad, Sargodha and Sahiwal, 44 degrees Celsius in Multan and Faisalabad, 42 degrees Celsius in Turbat and Nokundi and 40.2 degrees Celsius in Karachi.

It was hot and suffocating in Karachi in the morning as the Met Office said that the day temperature would rise to 40 degrees Celsius in the afternoon, while to 45 and 46 degrees Celsius in localities of the city like the DHA, Korangi and Clifton.

The humidity level in the air was recorded at 60 per cent, while the wind was blowing from a south-westerly direction at the speed of 60 kilometers per hour.

Jawad Memon, a weather offical, said that there would be a further increase in temperatures in the city in the next few days.

He further said that the high level of humidity in the air was making people feel suffocated.

The temperature was recorded at 33 degrees Celsius in Lahore in the morning, while the Met Office said that it would shoot up to 43 degrees Celsius later in the day.

The level of moisture in the air stood at 38 per cent, the office said.

It forecast extremely hot and dry weather for the city and other parts of Punjab during the next 24 hours, while further increase in temperatures in the coming days.