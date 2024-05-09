Canada reiterates assertions of New Delhi’s involvement in Nijjar murder case

OTTAWA: After three Indians were arrested by Canada, Ottawa has re-asserted that it stands by the assertions that Sikh activist Hardeep Singh Nijjar was killed on Canadian soil by Indian agents.

Speaking to reporters, Canadian foreign minister Melanie Joly said, in remarks published by Canadian media, that she wanted to let the investigation by the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) continue without any commentary.

“We stand by the allegations that a Canadian was killed on Canadian soil by Indian agents,” she said, adding, “the investigation by the RCMP is being done. I won’t further comment and no other officials from our government will further comment”.

She also said her goal was still to conduct diplomacy with India in private.

Last Friday, Canadian police arrested three Indian nationals saying they were members of an alleged hit squad involved in the murder of Hardeep Singh Nijjar in British Columbia last year.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau had said in September last year that Indian government agents had been involved in the shooting.