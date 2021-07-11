NATIONAL

Top US, Pakistan diplomats discuss Afghan peace process

By Anadolu Agency

ISLAMABAD: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi spoke over the phone and discussed the peace process in Afghanistan.

In a statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Qureshi received a phone call from Blinken.

“As regards the situation in Afghanistan, the Foreign Minister [Qureshi] stressed that there was a fundamental convergence between Pakistan and the United States on the need for a peaceful settlement in Afghanistan,” the statement said.

The phone call came on the day when the Taliban claimed to control 85 percent of the Afghan territory after capturing dozens of districts in recent days.

Highlighting the steps Pakistan has taken in support of the Afghan peace process, Qureshi said that securing peace in Afghanistan is the shared responsibility of all stakeholders inside Afghanistan as well as key regional and international players.

“It was imperative for all relevant stakeholders to press all Afghan parties to engage constructively towards achieving an inclusive, broad-based, and comprehensive political settlement,” he said.

Secretary Blinken, for his part, said he looks forward to continuing cooperation on the Afghan peace process.

“Pakistani Foreign Minister @SMQureshiPTI and I had a call to underscore our desire for a stable and sustainable bilateral relationship. I look forward to continuing cooperation on the Afghan peace process, tackling COVID-19, supporting regional stability, and other key issues,” he said on Twitter.

On Thursday, US President Joe Biden said that the US military mission in Afghanistan will conclude on August 31.

Previous articleCovid transmission rate surges to one-month high, stoking fears of a fourth wave
Anadolu Agency

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Covid transmission rate surges to one-month high, stoking fears of a fourth wave

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Saturday registered over 1,980 new infections, highest daily increase in coronavirus infections since May 30, and up from 830 reported on...
Read more
NATIONAL

FM says will visit Uzbekistan, Tajikistan to discuss Afghan issue

MULTAN: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has said that Pakistan is coordinating with regional countries to find a durable solution to the Afghan issue. Talking...
Read more
HEADLINES

Eidul Azha to fall on July 21 as Zil-Hajj moon not sighted

Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Chairman Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad announced on Saturday that the Zil-Hajj moon was not sighted and Eidul Azha will fall on...
Read more
NATIONAL

AJK polls: PTI leading in Mirpur, Bhimber while PPP strong in Kotli district

ISLAMABAD: As Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) is all set to go for general elections on July 25, Sunday, political temperature has started to...
Read more
HEADLINES

India wanted to harm Pakistan by stepping into Afghanistan: ISPR DG

Director General of the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Babar Iftikhar said on Saturday that "India’s investment in Afghanistan appears to be...
Read more
NATIONAL

‘Imran handed over Kashmir to India’, claims Maryam

Neelum District: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Maryam Nawaz on Saturday again criticised Prime Minister Imran Khan for "handing over the valley to India,"...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

World

Gang boss wades into Haiti turmoil, sees conspiracy behind president’s killing

PORT-AU-PRINCE: One of Haiti's most powerful gang leaders said on Saturday his men would take to the streets to protest the assassination of President...

Jimmy Carter, wife Rosalynn celebrate 75 years of marriage

Argentina beat Brazil 1-0 to win Copa America, first major title in 28 years

Epaper – July 11 LHR 2021

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.