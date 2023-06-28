Nine of family murdered in Malakand over domestic dispute

PESHAWAR: In a shocking incident that unfolded on Wednesday morning, nine members of a family were gunned down inside their residence in the suburban area of Bagardara Khar, located in Batkhela Tehsil of Malakand Division.

The victims, consisting of four women, three men, and two children, were shot dead by unidentified gunmen while they were sleeping.

Upon receiving the distressing information, the personnel of the Levies Force promptly responded and rushed to the site of the heinous crime.

The bodies of the deceased were then transferred to Batkhela hospital for further investigation and post-mortem examination.

Batkhela Assistant Commissioner Shakeel Ahmed Khan has stated that preliminary findings indicate that the motive behind this horrifying incident stems from a domestic dispute.

An immediate investigation has been launched, and authorities are diligently working to apprehend the responsible individuals.

The local community has been left in a state of shock and grief following this senseless act of violence, the police said. The authorities urged residents to remain calm and patient as they worked to ensure justice is served.