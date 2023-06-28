House robbery gang active in Defence and Clifton arrested by Karachi police

KARACHI: In a successful tip-off operation, the police apprehended two suspects allegedly involved in a series of house robberies in the Defense and Clifton neighbourhoods of Karachi, as announced by the police on Wednesday.

The captured individuals have been identified as Ashraf, also known as Achho, and Asif, who were reportedly leading a gang of thieves responsible for numerous thefts in the upscale neighbourhoods.

Confirming the developments, Clifton Superintendent of Police (SP) Ahmed Chaudhry said the Achho gang, comprising three robbers, has long been sought by the police due to their alleged involvement in various criminal activities.

During the operation, law enforcement officials managed to recover a significant amount of jewellery and other valuable items worth millions of rupees. Additionally, the police seized the tools used in the thefts from the possession of the apprehended suspects.

Chaudhry underscored that the gang consisted of three members, with one of their accomplices named Khurshid already serving a sentence in jail for his participation in similar crimes.

In a statement, the official further disclosed that the gang had been operating in the area for approximately 16 years, causing substantial losses to the residents.

Notably, the robber gang was also connected to a recent robbery in a coastal area where they managed to evade capture after looting over 100 tolas of gold. Furthermore, the accused individuals have been linked to a high-value robbery in Clifton, estimated to be worth over Rs10 million.

Preliminary investigations have revealed that the arrested suspects have confessed to their involvement in dozens of theft incidents in the Defense and Clifton areas.