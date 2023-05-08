NATIONAL

Flour crisis in KP prompts PM’s intervention

By Staff Report
ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has called for an inquiry into the flour crisis in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and has directed urgent measures to resolve the situation.

While speaking from London, the prime minister contacted his advisor and president of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Amir Muqam, to discuss the issue of the unavailability of flour in the province.

Sharif emphasised that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is an integral part of the country and its people’s problems must be resolved on priority. He further stressed the importance of finding a quick and effective solution to the crisis to ensure that the people have access to basic food supplies.

His directive comes as a relief to the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, who have been struggling to obtain flour due to its unavailability and skyrocketing prices.

The northwestern province is currently grappling with its most severe flour crisis to date, with a 20-kilogramme bag of the staple being sold for Rs 3,500 as a result of the government’s inability to control prices.

Last week, flour millers in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa claimed the interim government of Mohsin Naqvi in Punjab had suspended wheat supply to their province.

The public’s frustration is mounting as tandoors have raised the cost of bread, along with other baked goods that are also being sold at inflated prices.

Tens of thousands of people are forced to spend several hours daily in search of the scarce subsidised bags that are already in short supply in the market.

